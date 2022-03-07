Bitcoin (BTC) Is Pure Gold Mathematics, Says Apple Co-Founder

Steve Wozniak described Bitcoin’s mathematical purity as “pure-gold” mathematics in a recent interview, distinguishing it from other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, according to Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, is the only cryptocurrency with “pure-gold mathematics.” Wozniak talks about the cryptocurrency space’s intrinsic lack of trust, calling tokens “flaky.”

Steve Wozniak recently spoke with Business Insider about a variety of tech topics. He expressed his fears for most of the industry but also emphasized Bitcoin‘s purity.

Bitcoin (BTC) Is Pure Gold Mathematics

Steve Wozniak, Apple’s iconic co-founder, recently spoke with Business Insider in an exclusive interview about a variety of tech topics. Not least of all, Wozniak expressed his outlook on the larger cryptocurrency environment, expressing his fears for most of the industry but also emphasizing Bitcoin’s mathematical purity in comparison to the rest of the market.

“There are so many cryptocurrencies coming out now,” Wozniak told Business Insider. “Everyone has a method to build a new one, and you have a celebrity star with it.” “It appears that they are simply collecting a large sum of money from people who wish to invest at the very beginning when the money is worth pennies.”

Wozniak is talking about an event known as a “rug pull,” which reaffirms a lot of the concerns people have about getting into the bitcoin market. Developers of some cryptocurrency platforms or derivatives, fueled by enthusiasm, boost the price and then “fold,” according to Wozniak in the interview.

After saying “a token’s flaky on its own,” Wozniak pointed to Bitcoin as a solution, bringing us back to Wozniak’s earlier issue about cryptocurrencies lacking apparent confidence. Wozniak mentioned Bitcoin specifically near the end of the interview, saying it is the “only one that has pure-gold mathematics.”

This echoes Wozniak’s remarks in an interview with Yahoo Finance in October of last year, when he remarked, “Bitcoin is mathematics, pure mathematics. There will never be a second Bitcoin. Bitcoin, as far as we know, hasn’t had a creator.” Wozniak went on to say, “Bitcoin isn’t managed by a corporation. It’s just pure mathematics. And I always prefer nature to humans.”

Unicorn Hunters, Wozniak’s most recent endeavor, combines entertainment with pre-IPO expertise for investors and founders of firms expected to attain a billion-dollar valuation.

