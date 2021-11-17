Binance launches “Crypto is Evil” campaign, asks for regulation

Binance launches “Crypto is Evil” campaign asking for global crypto regulation. At present, they are the largest centralized exchange globally. Therefore, it is a big deal that they are asking for regulation like other companies. The ad campaign’s title was kept “Crypto is evil” to be catchy, and it featured 10 fundamental rights of crypto users. They launched it in the financial times, which is one of the largest newspaper companies and other major publications like Washington Post and The New York Times.

Reading the title of the ad made me easily go through the rest. So, Binance was successfully able to grab my attention with this ad. Cheers to the marketeers that made this possible. Coming back to what was in the same, it called for a global crypto regulation framework and 10 fundamental rights of crypto users. Even Binance’s goal with this was to serve as a guiding hand in regulatory discussions and future frameworks that the authorities decide on.

Since Binance is the largest medium of how people interact with crypto, it does make sense that they give some input in the same. Obviously, it is clear that they have a much better understanding of this industry than the authorities. So, while making the laws, the customer rights and laws must be kept in mind.

A great message

Binance’s ad was really a masterpiece. The ad said that they don’t always get fooled by the headlines. There is a world beyond Bitcoin and Doge, which brings the financial opportunity to everyone. And crypto belongs to everyone. Binance CEO also added that they want to work with the regulators and leaders to bring new laws and policies that regulate but do not curb innovation. It also seems like, after a lot of backlash from many countries like the UK, Germany, and others, Binance is finally focusing on regulation. And I am pretty sure other exchanges that haven’t yet taken a step will do to following Binance.

What are your thoughts as Binance launches the "Crypto is Evil" campaign? And do you think that the idea behind this campaign and the messaging was excellent?

