Binance to hire more employees: No layoffs in sight!

While all major crypto exchnages and companies are laying off employees because of the bear market, the largest crypto exchange Binance is dealing with things differently. Binance plans to hire more employees, and there are no layoffs in sight. The exchange has more than 500 open positions that they want to fill by the end of June 2023.

Binance shows why its the largest crypto exchange

From Coinbase to Robinhood, almost all crypto exchanges have laid off staff to reduce their operational costs. However, even at this time of crisis, Binance is looking to expand its team and hire more than 500 employees. This information was shared by a representative of the exchange when Cointelegraph reported that there might be job roles there that are no longer needed. This indicates that Binance might lay them off.

In fact, if you visit the career page of Binance, they have 463 job listings in different departments like communication, customer support, business development and more. The exchange’s CEO also said that they are planning to increase their employee count by 15%-30% in 2023 and expand aggressively. They have been on it since the start of 2023 has already hired around 600 employees to date this year.

There are times when allegations are put on Binance that they have used customer funds for their own use. However, the CEO of the company cleared it as FUD and made sure that the right information reached the masses.

About Binance

Binance is one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of the trading volume. The platform was founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao and has since grown to offer a wide range of cryptocurrency-related services, including spot trading, futures trading, staking, and lending.

They also have their own native cryptocurrency, Binance Coin (BNB), which can be used to pay for trading fees and other services on the platform. The company also offers a referral program that rewards users for referring new users to the platform.

The exchange has faced regulatory scrutiny in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, for allegedly operating without proper licenses and complying with local regulations. In response, Binance has reportedly made efforts to improve its compliance measures and has established a number of partnerships and collaborations with regulatory bodies and financial institutions.

