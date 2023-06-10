Binance VP says Crypto needs to ‘double down’ on community support

In a recent interview, the Vice President of Marketing at Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, emphasized the importance of community support for the crypto industry, stating that Crypto needs to ‘double down on community support.’ The VP highlighted the need for the crypto community to unite and work together to overcome challenges and foster widespread adoption. This call to action comes at a time when cryptocurrencies are gaining mainstream attention while also facing regulatory scrutiny and skepticism from traditional financial institutions.

According to Rachel Conlan, the recently appointed VP of marketing at Binance, significant moments in the industry require prominent companies to prioritize community engagement, clarity, and simplicity.

Regulatory Challenges Intensify: SEC Files Lawsuits Against Coinbase and Binance.US

Last week, the crypto industry encountered increased regulatory scrutiny in the United States, with both Coinbase and Binance.US being served with lawsuits by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concerning their operational practices. In the face of allegations from regulatory authorities, members of the crypto community have voiced their concerns regarding the actions of the SEC while simultaneously acknowledging the importance of implementing certain regulations.

In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Rachel Conlan, who recently assumed the position of VP of Marketing at Binance, emphasized the significance of nurturing a strong community during what she describes as a pivotal moment for the crypto industry.

“Let me make it clear: Regulation is necessary,” she stated. “However, as an industry that aims to disrupt and challenge the established norms, we are encountering certain obstacles.”

She further emphasized the importance of maintaining simplicity and clarity in communication during times when regulators exert significant control over the industry. Nevertheless, she highlighted the equal significance of prioritizing community engagement.

“My strategy really is how we double down and support our existing community and really celebrate them.”

Binance’s Massive User Base: Leading the Way in Crypto Adoption

As per the official website of the exchange, Binance presently boasts a user base of 120 million registered users, representing more than 25% of the estimated 420 million global cryptocurrency users in 2023.

Conlan is of the belief that her role is to highlight and educate the audience, particularly during periods of industry uncertainty. She expressed her intention to proactively emphasize how the community engages with the product, aiming to showcase its value and significance.

“We need to be able to use them to tell stories and show integrations that really open up this world to people so that maybe they can have a different perspective of crypto.”

Furthermore, she emphasized the importance of balance for platforms operating in the Web3 space, such as Binance, which provides a range of services beyond trading.

“It’s about balance — showing the broad spectrum of utility and making sure that you are identifying the right moments for that.”

Embracing Diversity and Education: Binance VP Highlights Crypto’s Evolving User Base

According to Conlan, the crypto ecosystem encompasses individuals with varied interests, and not everyone seeks to engage in trading. She noted that new users are entering the space for diverse reasons, such as remittance payments or showing support for their favorite artists or sports personalities.

“We are a financial business, but we also provide entertainment,” she explained. “Simultaneously, we aim to educate people. What better opportunity to do so than when they are receptive and open to receiving information.”

In conclusion, Rachel Conlan, the VP of Marketing at Binance, stresses the point that crypto needs to ‘double down’ on community support. While acknowledging the necessity of regulations, she highlights the need to overcome challenges and foster innovation through unity. Conlan emphasizes education, collaboration, and partnerships as essential pillars for the industry’s growth and widespread adoption.

The recent regulatory scrutiny faced by major crypto platforms underlines the need for clear communication and community engagement. With a focus on transparency, security, and inclusivity, the crypto industry can build trust and bridge the gap with traditional financial institutions, paving the way for a decentralized and democratized future.

Also Read: UK bans refer a friend bonus with strict Crypto Marketing Rules.

Comments

comments