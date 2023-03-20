Bisleri’s Succession Plan Secured with Jayanti Chauhan as New Leader

The Economic Times reported on March 20 that Jayanti Chauhan, daughter of Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan, will be taking over as the head of the bottled water company after Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) withdrew from the acquisition process.

According to Bisleri Chairman Ramesh Chauhan, Jayanti Chauhan will be running the company alongside the professional team, and they have no intention of selling the business. Currently the vice chairperson at Bisleri, Jayanti Chauhan will be working with the professional management team led by Angelo George.

Earlier this year, the 82-year-old Chauhan sold the brand to the Tata Group for an estimated Rs 7,000 crore, but the deal was cancelled due to “indecisiveness” by Tata Consumer, as reported by ET on March 18.

There were no disputes regarding the valuation of the company. Analysts believe that the promoters may change their minds in the future and interested buyers may continue to wait for an opportunity to acquire the brand.

According to The Economic Times, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) had been in talks with the Chauhan family about acquiring Bisleri for two years but recently decided to withdraw from the acquisition process.

Bisleri’s New CEO Jayanti Chauhan

Instead, Jayanti Chauhan, daughter of Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan, will now take over the company with the help of the professional management team led by Angelo George. The 82-year-old Chauhan had previously sold the brand to the Tata Group for an estimated Rs 7,000 crore, but the deal was cancelled due to “indecisiveness” by Tata Consumer.

Despite this setback, acquisitions remain a core part of Tata Consumer’s growth strategy, according to managing director Sunil D’Souza. While the company will now focus on building its existing bottled water portfolio, it has not entered into any definitive agreement or binding commitment with Bisleri International.

It is worth noting that when Coca-Cola returned to the Indian market in 1993, it acquired Thums Up, Gold Spot, Citra, Maaza, and Limca, all owned by the Chauhan family. Thums Up still dominates the Indian soft drink market with a share of around 20%, outpacing global rivals Coke and Pepsi.

The impact of Jayanti Chauhan leading Bisleri remains to be seen as it is still early in her tenure. However, it is expected that as the daughter of the company’s chairman and someone who has been involved with the business periodically over the years, she will bring a level of continuity and stability to the company’s leadership.

Her focus on the Vedika brand in recent years could also indicate a potential shift in the company’s strategy towards more premium products. Additionally, her appointment as head of Bisleri could also signal that the Chauhan family is committed to retaining control of the company and not selling it to outside investors.

Ultimately, the success of Jayanti Chauhan’s leadership will depend on her ability to navigate the highly competitive bottled water market and maintain Bisleri’s position as a leading brand in India.