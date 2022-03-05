Metaverses and NFTs will be irrelevant in 2022, according to Google Trends

Global search interest in the terms “metaverse” and “NFT” peaked in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Google Trends data indicates that the excitement peaked in February 2022. According to Google Trends, searches for “metaverse” increased in popularity from October to December 2021. Since the beginning of 2022, search interest has slowly declined, hitting a low in March.

Aside from the phrase “metaverse,” the data shows that global searches for “NFT” have begun to fall this year. The dip in NFT, on the other hand, is more evident, as it reached new highs in 2021 before plummeting in the first quarter of 2022. In Google Trends for the search “metaverse,” people from Turkey have been at the top of the interest-by-region category for the past 12 months. China and Singapore, which were ranked second and third, respectively, were surpassed. Cyprus and Lebanon are in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Singapore has held the top spot in the interest-by-region list for the keyword “NFT” for the last 12 months. It is followed by Hong Kong, China, Canada, and the Philippines.

For the first time in December, “NFT” surpassed “crypto” in global search attention. Furthermore, monthly trading volume on the NFT marketplace OpenSea hit a new all-time high in January. The increase in search volume and trading activity for the keyword demonstrates that NFTs have piqued the public’s interest.

The surge in popularity of nonfungible tokens (NFT) in 2021 has been attributed to some of the most significant NFT drops in the previous year, as well as celebrities who have begun to offer their own collections. Last year, a wide range of celebrities, from well-known rappers like Snoop Dogg to marketing experts like Gary Vaynerchuk, sparked interest in NFTs.

