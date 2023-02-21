Bitcoin fixes democracy and fights corruption: HRF Chief Strategy Officer

The Human Rights Foundation chief strategy officer Alex Gladstein recently said that Bitcoin fixes democracy and fights corruption. He added that BTC represents free speech, property rights and open capital markets, shifting the power of tyrannical governments. This is a well-said thing about BTC; crypto investors and traders are happy to hear this.

Bitcoin fixes broken democracies

Alex Gladstein, Bitcoin advocate and chief strategy officer of the Human Rights Foundation, argues that the world’s largest cryptocurrency in market cap, bitcoin, fixes broken democracy and fights government corruption by limiting its power to control its people.

In a Feb 20 interview, Gladstein argued that the decentralised technology of bitcoin is acting as a barrier against corruption and tyranny. He said that where the democracies have been broken down, he thinks that it’s very clearly related to fiat currencies, and bitcoin is the thing which could fix it.

Gladstein is the chief strategy officer of HRF and has served the non-profit organisation since 2007. The foundation’s main focus is on promoting and protecting human rights globally, particularly in countries where its people live under authoritarian rule. Gladstein often lectures on Bitcoin and the future of money at Singularity University events, as per his bio.

During the interview, Gladstein said Bitcoin represents free speech, property rights and an open capital market, shifting to a tyrannical government, which often needs censorship, confiscation and a closed capital market. He added that this is what China and Russia need to survive. They need close capital markets and confiscation. Bitcoin makes it really hard for governments to impose those things on their people. Both these countries have been hosted by crypto in the past.

Chinese government ban on crypto

He mentioned that the Chinese government virtually banned all crypto transactions in 2021. However, the upcoming crypto licensing regime in Hong Kong has led to speculations China’s stance on crypto is softening. This would be a very good thing for the crypt investors there.

