In today’s news, we hear that FTX faces lawsuit from creditors. A group of creditors from the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has filed an adversary lawsuit opposing the proposed payout plans. The crux of their argument revolves around establishing deposits as their property rather than belonging to FTX.

Creditors Seek Fair Valuation Amidst Proposed Plan Discontent

FTX faces lawsuit from creditors. FTX’s defunct exchange has suggested a payout plan where creditors would be repaid based on the November 2022 prices of digital assets. However, the current values of these assets are considerably higher, causing dissatisfaction among creditors.

For instance, Bitcoin, now valued at $43,250, was only $16,800 in November 2022. Creditors demand a “fair and compliant valuation” of unliquidated claims, stressing the need for a centralized approach in the Chapter 11 Cases.

FTX’s Valuation Methodology Faces Criticism

FTX proposes to dollarize the values of claims based on digital assets other than fiat and stablecoins, using a Digital Assets Conversion Table based on Coin Metrics pricing. However, creditors argue for a more equitable approach, leading to varying opinions on how to value these claims.

FTX defends its methodology, emphasizing that valuation based on the petition time pricing for digital assets is necessary under the Bankruptcy Code and offers the “most equitable approach.”

FTX’s Defense and Court Ruling

During a court hearing, FTX’s lawyer, Andrew Dietderich, stated that the company expects to have sufficient funds to pay all allowed customer and creditor claims in full. The presiding judge, John Dorsey, ruled that FTX’s methodology for estimating claims is fair and reasonable, despite acknowledging some customers may feel it does not represent “true payment in full.”

Aside from the question of proper compensation, the plan to distribute claim repayments in the form of dollar checks presents additional challenges for customers. This could trigger taxable events and potentially expose customers to discrimination by revealing their crypto dealings to banks.

Legal Complexity and Customers’ Property Rights

Customers argue that the terms of service stipulate that digital assets held in customer accounts were not the property of FTX. Therefore, FTX should not be able to sell off those assets to repay customers at an outdated valuation. The lawsuit seeks a more generous compensation package that reflects customers’ ownership of the recovered crypto assets.

Legal Battles Over Specific Digital Assets Valuation

Certain objections concerning the valuation of specific digital assets, such as MAPS, OXY, and SRM, will be considered in a future evidentiary hearing in March 2024. FTX acknowledges that estimation is appropriate for claims based on digital assets, asserting that the values provided in the Digital Assets Conversion Table are fair and suitable.

FTX’s Stance on Valuing Assets at the Petition Date

FTX maintains that bankruptcy law requires digital asset repayment prices to be determined based on the filing date for bankruptcy in November 2022. Despite creditors’ complaints about significant price changes since the petition date, FTX contends that treating digital assets differently based on post-petition appreciation or depreciation would violate the Bankruptcy Code.

Implications for FTX’s Creditors and the Crypto Community

As the legal battle unfolds, the court’s decision on the valuation of digital assets and the lawsuit’s resolution will have significant implications for FTX’s creditors and the broader crypto community. The controversy surrounding the payout plans adds another layer of uncertainty to the fate of the bankrupt crypto exchange.

FTX finds itself entangled in a legal quagmire as creditors challenge the proposed payout plans. The valuation of digital assets and the resolution of the lawsuit will undoubtedly shape the future for both FTX’s creditors and the wider crypto community.

