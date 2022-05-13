Bitcoin to the sky: Emirates to accept BTC payments and launch NFT collectibles

Emirates, the largest airline in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced that it intends to implement Bitcoin (BTC) payments and send out nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to be traded via the organization’s websites. These intentions were made public in a statement that was released earlier this week.

During a media event that was held at the Arabian Travel Market, the head working official of Emirates, Adel Ahmed Al-Redha, reportedly stated that the Dubai-based carrier will be onboarding new employees who will be centered around blockchain-related endeavors such as the crypto installments, blockchain following, metaverse, and NFTs. These endeavors will be the focus of new employees that the carrier will be hiring.

According to Al-Redha, the airline is looking into the possibility of using blockchain technology to maintain track of aviation information. In addition, the head of the carrier saw that it would be possible to use the metaverse to transform its cycles, such as activities, preparation, site sales, and other aircraft-related experiences, into those that take place in the modern world. The chief working official of the airplane acknowledges that the cycles will become “more intelligent” as a result of this change.

In addition to this, Al-Redha said that the carrier company is gradually getting back into the game as a result of the inclusion of something new and more explorers entering the market. The company is adopting new technologies, such as an NFT collectibles trading platform and a Bitcoin payment processing service, in order to broaden its scope and expand its customer base.

Airports and airlines from all across the world have been looking at methods to better coordinate blockchain-based technologies and cryptocurrency payments. In February of 2021, Air France worked with a few other groups to create a blockchain-based framework that validates the results of the COVID-19 trial.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ether (ETH) were both added to the list of available payment options by the Latvian airline airBaltic in the month of March 2021. The provider began accepting Bitcoin (BTC) in the year 2014 and now also allows the use of other monetary forms such as USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD), and Gemini Dollar (GUSD).

Back in October 2021, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced that the airline Volaris El Salvador will accept BTC installments. The decision came as El Salvador made a push for Bitcoin to be accepted by proclaiming that Bitcoin is a legal form of sensitive currency.