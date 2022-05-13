Bollywood: Sonam Kapoor invests in blockchain game ‘MechaFightClub’

Sonam Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, has invested an unknown amount in the blockchain-based game MechaFightClub (MFC), which was launched by the online gaming firm Irreverent Labs.

According to a press release from the US-based firm, MechaFightClub is a metaverse gaming stage with each individual in the game being a different amazing, deceptively brilliant non-player-character (NPC) residing on blockchain as an NFT.

Irreverent Labs, founded in 2021 by Rahul Sood, David Raskino, and Thibault Reichelt, develops deceptively brilliant (AI) games using AI (ML), attracting interaction, and blockchain innovation.

Sood said that MFC, a robot cockerel battle game that uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is built on the blockchain since it is a collectibles game. The game resembles Warhammer or Heroclix.

“I grew up playing computer games and like everything about them. The craftsmanship, storytelling, and inventiveness that goes into building a game that is energizing now and survives for the long haul have usually enchanted me “Sonam Kapoor revealed the news through web-based entertainment.

The performer is gearing up for the launch of the spine-chilling performance Blind.

“This is what drew me to MFC, and what’s even more amazing is how MFC is taking the video game business into the next portion of Web 3.0. I’m overjoyed to be a part of their family “She continued.

The game takes place in a gloomy future overrun by alien mecha bots. When a global group hacks the 41,000 surplus chicken-molded mecha bots, these weapons of war are redistributed to the general populace as “weapons of mass fun,” according to their website.

Only a few days ago, Irreverent Labs received $40 million to further its efforts to create MechaFightClub. The money was revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Contemptuous Labs is also collaborating with the Solana blockchain, which offers a well-known ecosystem for games and cycles transactions faster.

Solana is a very useful open-source project that implements a new, permissionless, and fast layer-1 blockchain. Solana, founded in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko, a former Qualcomm executive, aims to boost throughput beyond what is often achieved by well-known blockchains while reducing costs.

According to a Deloitte estimate, the online gaming market in India is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 40% in the aftermath of regions of strength for viewing energy throughout epidemic times.