BitPay Users Can Spend Their Crypto via Google Pay

BitPay, a Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment service provider, has announced that holders of the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard in the United States can now add their card to Google Wallet and use Google Pay to make purchases.

BitPay users may use their Android phones, tablets, or watches to make secure contactless purchases in-app, online, and in-person using Google Pay. BitPay has already stated that it will support Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in the near future.

“Consumers are looking for new venues and ways to spend their cryptocurrency, and we want to make it quick, easy, and secure for them,” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair. “The addition of Google Pay makes it simple and comfortable for users to live their lives in crypto and benefit from the increased value crypto brings on anything from everyday transactions to luxury purchases.”

Customers can use the BitPay Wallet app to manage, protect, track, and spend 12 different coins, including BTC, BCH, DOGE, ETH, LTC, WBTC, XRP, and the stablecoins BUSD, DAI, GUSD, PAX, and USDC. Customers may instantaneously convert cryptocurrency to dollars, which are then placed onto the card and usable anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted. Cards can be used to make purchases online and to withdraw money from ATMs.

Customers who are waiting for their plastic BitPay Card to arrive can link the virtual card to Google Wallet and use Google Pay right away.

Cardholders must have the most recent version of the BitPay app available in the Google Store to add the BitPay Card to Google Wallet. To order the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard, go to the BitPay app and tap the symbol.

BitPay, which was founded in 2011, is one of the earliest bitcoin companies, celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. The company’s objective is to alter how businesses and people transfer, receive and store money as a blockchain payment processing pioneer.

Its business solutions, among other things, prevent chargebacks, lower payment processing costs, and enable borderless cryptocurrency payments.

Users may turn digital assets into cash and utilize it at tens of thousands of businesses using BitPay’s entire digital asset management solution, which includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card.

