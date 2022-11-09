Elon Musk tweets about more “dumb changes” on Twitter

Elon Musk has again opened pandora’s box on Twitter by tweeting that the social networking company will undergo various changes in the coming months. Elon Musk said that Twitter will do a lot of dumb things in the coming months.

Musk also stated in his tweet that the platform will “keep what works and change what doesn’t” hinting at more updates and removal of features from Twitter.

Netizens have been expecting such a move from Elon Musk since he took over the social media company on October 27, 2022. Musk who is currently Chief Executive Officer of the social media company had decided to fire CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde soon after he became the owner of the now privately owned company.

Following that he removed everyone from the board and named himself the sole board member of the multi-billion dollar company. From introducing “paid verification” (blue ticks) to setting up a content moderation committee, Elon Musk has already begun to bring extreme modifications to the workings of Twitter.

Twitter Verification feature which was introduced to avoid influential personalities and celebrities from getting duped on Twitter can now be accessed by anyone by paying 8 dollars every month. According to Elon Musk, the blue tick feature was like the “peasant and lords” system where people who had the blue tick pretended like they were higher in society. By making it accessible to everyone equally, Musk hopes to solve the issue of inequality of the “blue tick”.

He also announced that there will be a committee for moderating content on Twitter. Highly sensitive tweets or activities of influential and famous personalities would be analyzed by this committee of moderators before getting final approval. To avoid misunderstanding, Musk clarified that there would be people from various political viewpoints in this new moderator committee.

Apart from changes in the blue tick system and content moderation, news reports state that Elon Musk also has plans to introduce an edit feature for tweets. One of the biggest challenges faced by Twitter users nowadays is that they are not able to edit the tweets already posted on the platforms. Not even simple grammatical or typos are not editable as of now.

Reportedly there are also plans to make the algorithm of Twitter “open source” or available for the public to view and improve upon. Al-Jazeera a few days ago reported that Elon Musk also bring some new features that will tackle cryptocurrency-related financial scams and bots on the platform.