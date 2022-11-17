Black Friday Sale – Apple MacBook Pro M2 for $1149 on Amazon

This could be a great time for you to upgrade to a new professional laptop for this year. For this sale, we have many products being announced to go on sale for this season but things got a little more interesting after we received a final update about the premium and flagship-level Apple products to get discounts for this sale.

If you are thinking about where you can get this Apple MacBook? Then, it’s been said that Apple products will be receiving a massive discount for this sale which was announced by the e-commerce giant, Amazon. If you want to know more about this Black Friday discount, then here we have got you covered with everything you should know:

Apple MacBook Pro M2 f0r $1149 for this Amazon Black Friday Sale

Amazon has confirmed that it will participate in the Black Friday Sale. With several such new items being sold at a discount, we may expect the new Apple MacBook Pro M2 to be one of them.

This MacBook Pro has received a newer price cut for this sale and we can also claim that this laptop may be a wonderful deal for you to go with, so it is certain to be a big draw for many people.

It is said here that Apple would provide a large discount of up to $150, although the real price of this laptop, which was $1299, has now been reduced to $1149.

If you are having a budget of below $1200 then you can get this new laptop, in fact, the top-end variant of this entire MacBook variant can be bought for such a massive discount now.

This was about the discounts announced for this Apple MacBook Pro laptop. Now, let’s have a look at the discounts for this laptop. Here we have got you covered with everything you should know on the specification side:

Apple MacBook Pro M2 – Specification and Features

Let’s take a look at the specification side of this Apple MacBook Pro M2 laptop. One of the really great updates you will get to see with this laptop is the new design it features0

Here Apple has ditched its older design and in fact, has gone with a new design that gives it a more premium look alongside with a notch right on the front side of this laptop.

Apple has also gone with a new onboard chipset, the freshly built M2 chipset. This chipset is a new enhanced chipset that has an 8-core strong CPU and a 10-core GPU. On the port front, this laptop has two sets of Thunderbolt ports as well as a headphone jack. Not only has the chipset been improved, but the battery has also been greatly improved.