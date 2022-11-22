Black Friday Sale on Microsoft Store – Deals on Surface Laptops

After quite a long and tedious wait, the Microsoft Black Friday Sale has finally gone live on the official Microsoft shop. Microsoft is pushing its premium products such as displays, accessories, as well as surface laptops for this sale, and there is nothing superior in the market when it comes to premium laptops from Microsoft.

If you want to get a new Surface laptop into your home, we have you covered with discounts announced on these machines, so be sure to check them out.

Best Black Friday deals on Microsoft Surface Laptops

There are numerous Surface laptops in the Microsoft portfolio, ranging from the Surface Laptop Go 2 to the flagship premium, Surface Laptop Studio, and Surface Laptop 9. We’ll be discussing some of the fantastic discounts released by Microsoft on a handful of these laptops here:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 starting from $ 899

If you’re looking for a medium-sized yet powerful premium laptop with the newest 12th generation Intel SoC, consider the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5.

On the feature front, both the i5 and i7 12th-generation processors are available. This laptop has also been validated with Intel EVO, which offers us a big thumbs up for its real-world performance.

Starting with the display, there are two alternatives available: a 13.5-inch and a 15-inch variant. The display has a maximum resolution of 2256×1504 pixels. This panel has a touch screen with Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a multi-touch screen with Gorilla Glass for further safety.

On the RAM front, you can choose between 8 and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which is paired with a speedier storage choice of 256 or 512GB of SSD disc storage. The 15-inch model includes an additional RAM variant of up to 32GB as well as an additional storage variant of up to 1TB of SSD.

On the pricing front, this laptop was launched at a premium price of $1,199, but for this Black Friday Sale 2022, Microsoft is offering discounts of up to $300, bringing the price down to $899. You can checkout the deal on Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 on Microsoft Store through this mentioned link.

BUNDLE COMBO – Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 + Surface Pen + 3-Year Complete Protection Plan for $1515

If you’re searching for a bundle, check out Microsoft’s new bundle offering, which includes the latest Surface Laptop 4 combined with the latest Surface Pen and a 3-year Complete Protection Plan.

Microsoft promises free shipping in 2 or 3 days as well as free returns before January 2023 with this service. This Surface Laptop 5 has a display combination that comprises a 13.5-inch panel as well as a 15-inch panel.

This display has a maximum resolution of 2256×1504 and supports 10-point multi-touch. In terms of specifications, this laptop has a one-year-old Intel chipset, the Intel Core i5, as well as an i7 processor inside. If you desire an AMD alternative, you may also select an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U chipset.

If you are looking to buy this Surface 4 laptop separately, you can go to this link to buy this laptop separately for $599 and also have a look at the specification of this laptop too.

Returning to the package deal, you can also obtain a Surface Pen, which supports up to 4096 pressure points and can respond to the lightest touch while also preventing screen latency.

Then you get a Microsoft Complete Protection Plan, which guarantees to safeguard you from unintentional damage caused by drops, spills, and cracked displays. This protection will be available for three years. This bundle offers gets a discount of $503 which brings down the pricing from $2000 to $1515 now!

This can be a great offer for you to go with if you are looking for bundle packed offer.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $999

If you want to try out the latest Surface flagship, get your hands on the new Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which is available for a price cut of up to $300.

This current model includes the latest 12th generation Intel i5 and i7 chipsets onboard and can deliver a total battery backup of up to 15.5 hours to 19 hours. Microsoft has included support for 5G connectivity as a new add-on feature, making it easy to connect to the world’s fastest connectivity speed. There is, however, a unique variant known as the Surface Pro 9 5G.

The laptop is equipped with quicker LPDDR5 RAM that comes in many combinations, as well as faster storage, which is SSD storage that is also available in various configurations ranging from 256GB to all way up to 1TB of SSD storage too.