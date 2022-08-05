Blizzard Confirms There Won’t Be A Third Beta For Overwatch 2

As a huge Overwatch fan, you’re likely disappointed to learn that Blizzard will not be going through with the third Overwatch 2 beta. While this is particularly disappointing news, you’ll have to accept it. B If you haven’t played the beta yet, you’re missing out on a great experience.

Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play

The announcement that there will be no more public Overwatch 2 betas has been welcomed by fans and critics alike. Overwatch is a multiplayer game that has become a social phenomenon since it launched. Its social aspect allowed millions of players to gather and play with one another. The game will be free to play and available on Xbox, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Blizzard has confirmed that the game will launch in October.

A number of recent balance changes have been made to the game in response to player feedback. Some of these changes affect the game’s support heroes such as Junker Queen and Orissa. As a result, you should expect more changes to come in the near future. You’ll be able to play the final game on Oct. 4, 2022, the date the game’s early access came out.

The cancellation of betas is disappointing news for the Overwatch 2 community. Obviously, the decision is not universally welcomed by the community, but it’s understandable given the time Blizzard has spent developing the game. However, this news will allow the company to focus on other aspects of the game’s development in the lead-up to launch.

Some other news is that The Overwatch live stream has highlighted that Overwatch 2 will feature role passives. Unlike its predecessor, Overwatch 2 will have only three to four passive abilities that are invisible to the other players. Passive abilities will extend to all members of a class and will help the characters perform their roles in the game. But it is not all good news. Some Overwatch 2 characters will have more passive traits than others.

Today marks just 2 months until Overwatch 2's launch! We know players are eager to dive in and have seen questions about the possibility of a third public Beta. While we will continue testing OW2 daily internally, we're not planning any additional public Beta tests. (1/2) — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) August 4, 2022

There won’t be any additional public Beta tests for Overwatch 2

It’s disappointing to see that the Overwatch public beta is no longer available, but there are reasons to be optimistic. The new beta tests were a great opportunity for Blizzard to get feedback from players and tweak the game’s heroes. But as Overwatch fans began asking for a third beta, Blizzard declined. So, they’re not going to add a third beta, and they’ll be able to use the existing data to ensure the game is the best yet.

Fans of Overwatch 2 are not happy with the decision, but there’s nothing wrong with being excited for the game’s release in just over two months. Overwatch 2’s character roster has continued to grow, with new heroes being added to the game’s roster over the course of beta testing.