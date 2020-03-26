Blue Planet secured funding of $25M from Nomura

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte Ltd has now revealed that it has secured $25 million from the Nomura, an Asian global investment bank headquartered in Japan.

This strategic engagement by Nomura’s Loans and Principal Investment Area in the ex-Japan will help the Blue Planet continue its efforts to develop integrated, inclusive, and sustainable waste management solutions across the region.

Blue Planet was founded with the vision to help avert by offering solutions that move beyond the traditional waste disposal paradigm of Asia, where collection, processing, and disposal are fragmented and inefficient.

“We aim to deliver our vision of ‘zero waste to landfill’, which is a long-term ambition to eliminate waste from business activities, downstream consumption, and waste handling processes. For us, this means developing capabilities to process all the waste produced through reusing, upcycling, recycling or energy recovery. This will help Asia’s rapidly developing countries to achieve long-term sustainable growth,” Madhujeet Chimni, Co-founder, Blue Planet, told PTI.

