Indian Delivery Startups Take Centre Stage In A Country On Lockdown

AvatarDev Chinnappa
BusinessIndia News

Following the commencement of the 21-day lockdown across India, citizens have found themselves increasingly dependent on online, app-based delivery services. 

As individuals find it harder to leave the comfort of their homes under strict lockdown measure, food and essential commodity delivery services are slowly becoming the backbone of an urban population in quarantine. 

Law enforcement too has helped facilitate the smooth functioning of the e-commerce industry with notifications being circulated regarding the exemption of online delivery services from the lockdown.

However, companies have also found themselves at odds with local authorities, with Grofers facing forced shutdown of their warehouses and m.Paani reporting closure of many of their partner shops, despite these supplying essential commodities.

Hurdles aside however, the Indian startup landscape has shown determination and agility in extraordinary circumstances in order to provide clients and consumers with the best possible service.

Bigbasket for example, took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify the limits of its functionality during this period and the cities it would be servicing.

App-based delivery services continue to face restrictions at one end, while being granted considerable leeway at another. However, their ease of movement may prove a vital asset to the daily lives of a country in lockdown.

