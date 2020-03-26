Shadez secured $100K in seed round from Inflection Point Ventures

Inflection Point Ventures has now made a seed funding round in the Mumbai based interiors startup Shadez. It claims to be India first Paint Company to deliver the painting job in a day time with the liberty to choose paint of your choice.

As a part of investing at this very early stage in the startup journey, IPV will provide incubation support to the team with expertise in business expansion, strategy, and risk mitigation.

With current operations across the Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Mumbai, Shadez aims to soon expand to some other metro cities as well.

The founders of Shadez have vast experience and believe in the mantra, “Don’t just deliver, DELIGHT!” While Adarsh has a work experience of more than 10 years in media with companies like TOI Group & Reliance Broadcast, Amit has worked with companies like DNA News & Jagran Group, besides being a founder of Slatee Enterprises, a construction material and painting services venture.

Jignesh Kenia, an IPV investor says, “Shadez is changing the game with respect to painting services by considerably reducing the delivery time through efficiency, planning and well-trained labour. They literally take away the pain out of the painting job with their one-day turnaround on repainting jobs. I am excited about the investment considering the impact they can create in this unorganised market.”

