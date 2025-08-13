The badge that’s long been synonymous with autobahn-burning sedans and track-tuned SUVs is setting its sights far from smooth asphalt. BMW is preparing to roll out an all-new off-road SUV by the end of the decade one aimed squarely at the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

From Nürburgring to the Backcountry

BMW’s road and track credentials are undisputed, but the German marque has largely left the hardcore off-road segment to others. That’s about to change. According to Automotive News, sources inside BMW say the project known internally as G74 will enter production in the second half of 2029 at the company’s Spartanburg, South Carolina plant.

The new model will reportedly ride on a modified version of the BMW X5’s platform, adapted for serious off-pavement capability. It marks a significant shift for BMW, whose SUVs have traditionally been more about cornering prowess than rock-crawling grit.

A New Flagship for the SUV Line

The G74 will serve as an indirect successor to the BMW XM, the high-performance SUV developed by the brand’s M division. The XM, a symbol of brute power and sporting intent, currently occupies the halo position in BMW’s SUV lineup. But with production likely ending in 2028, the G74 could inherit its flagship status this time with a mission focused on conquering trails rather than racetracks.

BMW’s recent xOffroad package for the X5—featuring a rear locking differential, specialized drive modes, underbody armor, and all-terrain tires offered a glimpse of what’s possible. Expect the G74 to push these upgrades even further, with a more rugged, squared-off design that leaves no doubt about its off-road ambitions.

Powertrain Direction: Gas, Hybrid, or Both?

While the next-generation X5 is being developed with both electric and internal combustion powertrains, the G74 may take a more traditional route. Sales data for the Mercedes-Benz EQG, the electric version of the G-Class, show it lags behind the gas-powered model taking an average of 41 days to sell compared to just 16 days for its combustion counterpart.

This could make BMW cautious about committing to a fully electric off-road flagship. Insiders suggest a gasoline engine is almost certain, with the possibility of a hybrid variant to balance performance with efficiency.

Why Now?

BMW’s move into the high-end off-road segment reflects a growing appetite among affluent buyers for vehicles that blend luxury with true go-anywhere capability. The G-Class has long dominated this niche, and Land Rover’s Defender has enjoyed a resurgence. BMW, despite its SUV-heavy lineup, has lacked a direct competitor in this arena until now.

With development timelines stretching nearly five years, the G74 is still in its early stages. Details on final specs, engine options, and tech features will likely surface gradually as the project moves closer to launch.

The Road Ahead

If BMW can successfully marry its performance DNA with genuine off-road prowess, the G74 could open an entirely new chapter for the brand. It won’t just be about autobahn speeds anymore it’ll be about tackling deserts, mountains, and muddy backroads, all while keeping the luxury and driving feel that BMW owners expect.

The G-Class finally has a rival on the horizon. The countdown to 2029 has begun.