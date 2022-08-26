Boat launches Xtend Talk smartwatch in Indian markets for Rs. 2,999

Boat India has finally launched its new Xtend Talk smartwatch within the Indian markets. There is much more functionality you will get to see with this new smartwatch which includes it coming with the support for Bluetooth calling and also an inbuilt Alexa chipset which can be used to work on this smartwatch by just using these voice commands.

If you want to know more about this smartwatch then have a look at the features and pricing details we have mentioned down below:

What does this new smartwatch feature?

Talking about the feature side of this new Boat Xtend Talk smartwatch, the brand confirms this smartwatch to come with features like a bigger 1.69-inches screen with a peak resolution of HD+ and also this smartwatch will be coming with the support for watch faces that counts over 150 in numbers.

Adding more details about the smartwatch it’s been said that this smartwatch will be coming with features like an inbuilt heart rate sensor and also a SpO2 sensor and then a VO2 Max monitor too.

With all these sensors and hardware, this smartwatch is capable enough to count all the steps, and calories, and even it comes with an auto workout detection feature too.

On the color side, the Boat comes with three different color variants which include colors like Pitch Black, Cherry Blossom, and also a Teal Green variant too. This was all about the feature side of the smartwatch, let’s now get to the price side of this new smartwatch.

What’s the pricing?

Talking more about the pricing side of this new Boat Xtend Talk smartwatch! This new smartwatch comes for a budget pricing of just Rs. 2,999 and it can be bought via the Amazon India platform and also other popular eCommerce platforms including the Boat’s dedicated website too.

Conclusion:

Should you consider buying this Boat Xtend Talk smartwatch? If you ask us then we would like to say that this smartwatch by Boat can be a great choice for many of us to go with!

This new smartwatch also comes with the support for accepting voice commands which makes it unique from other smartwatch competitors that including popular best-selling smartwatches like Fire-Boltt Hulk, Noise Icon 2, and also the Fitbit series by Google too. So if you are looking for a great deal under the price tag of Rs. 3000 then you can have a look at this new smartwatch too.