Sony India announces new Party Ready X Series wireless speakers

There has been a certain increase in trends for party speakers and for people who are looking for a good entertainment speaker but in a smaller size that could be carried around then these new lineups of Party Ready X series wireless speakers can be a great choice for you to go with!

Sony introduced these speakers in three different variants which complex model names including the Sony SRS-XG300, Sony SRS-XE300, and also a Sony SRS-XE200.

All these party speakers coming by Sony comes with a different set of features and also color options too. To know more let’s just made a deep dive into what Sony is offering to its consumers.

New party speakers from Sony?

So there are three different variants that Sony has launched for this year. So here we will be adding features and details for all three variants and see the difference between features and pricing.

Sony SRS-XG300

Getting to the jargon side of this speaker! here you will be getting a dedicated tweeter of a φ20 mm and also it features bigger dedicated woofers. The frequency output this speaker provides is in the range of 20Hz to 20,000 Hz and it also comes with a Stereo Mini Jack port as well.

These new speakers come with a non-circular diaphragm which makes them produce louder sound output. On the battery side, this speaker provides up to 25 hours of battery life.

Sony SRS XE300

This is a mid-variant speaker in the entire lineup so here it will be coming with the combination of a greater specification and also a decent battery life considering the lower-end variant.

Here this speaker comes again with a line-shaped diffuser and also an X-balanced speaker unit for providing a clear sound output. On the battery size, this speaker will be coming with a total of 24 hours of battery backup.

Sony SRS-XE 200

Now talking about the next speaker which is the SRS XE200. Here you will see a line-shaped diffuser that has been embedded in the speaker. This diffuser is used to deliver louder output.

This speaker provides an overall battery life of up to 17 hours and also it comes with the capability to pair with other Sony SRS XE200 speakers for providing batter stereo output.

What’s the pricing?

On the price side, this speaker comes with different pricing, here we have listed the price: