boAt partners with Netflix and launched Stream Edition wireless headphones

If you are someone who loves listening to music or you just love watching some Netflix movies or Tv shows through their platform.

Now, the Indian audio giant, boAt, and the streaming giant, Netflix have joined hands for bringing a new headset. So, with their merger now they have finally brought the new boAT-Netflix Stream Edition headphones within the Indian audio markets. If you are thinking about what these new streaming headphones come with, here the duo giant has launched three sets of headphones in total.

Here all of these headphones will be wireless headphones and earphones where you will be getting to see a wireless neckband and wireless headphones and also a set of wireless earbuds too. If you are someone who has been looking to get a new headset, then here we have brought the complete set of details you should be knowing:

What does this boAt-Netflix Streaming set of headphones feature?

Before we move to the pricing side, let’s have a look at the specification side. Let’s start with the wireless headphones from the boAt.

boAt-Netflix Nirvana 751 ANC headphones

These wireless headphones are called the Nirvana 751 ANC Stream Edition which is actually an over-ear designed wireless headphone that will be coming with support for up to 40mm of audio drivers and also it supports hybrid ANC as well. Also, with this ANC, the headphones will be having the capacity to cancel the outside sounds up to 33dB.

Talking about the battery side, here these headphones have been packed with a bigger battery whereas on paper it will be providing an overall battery backup of up to 54 hours with ANC and you can get more battery without ANC which can be extended to up to 65 hours.

If we move to the connectivity side, here the headphones will be coming with support for Bluetooth 5.0 out of the box.

boAt Airdopes 411 ANC Stream Edition

This is a wireless earbuds which comes with a normal in ear design. On the audio side, this earbuds comes with a support for 10MM audio drivers which will also provide a long lasting battery backup of up to 17.4 hours and also you will the coating of IPX4 rating as well

boAt Rockerz 333 Pro Stream Edition

boAt has also got you covered with a neckband! It has named this neckband as Rockerz 33 Pro Stream Edition. Here the neckband comes with the support for 10mm drivers combined with a long lasting battery of up to 60 hours and also with the coating of IPx5 rating as well.

What are the expected pricing for boAt-Netflix Stream Editoin headphones?