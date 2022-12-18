Acer launches Swift Edge laptop in India with 4K OLED display

The laptop maker, Acer has launched its new premium laptop called the Acer Swift Edge laptop. This new Edge laptop has been mainly focused on fulfilling business plus gaming and also students’ requirements too.

So, if you are a student or a business person, or even a moderate gamer then this laptop can be a great choice for you to go with.

As of now, you must be wondering whether this laptop is good for you or not. Well, before we move to the deep stuff within the specification side, let’s have a look at the specification for a glimpse.

So, you will get a 4K OLED panel which will be combined with the AMD Ryzen chipset and the display will be a bigger 16-inch panel. If now you have gained interest to buy this laptop, then you should know details about the specification in detail and the price, so here we have got you covered with everything you should know:

What does the Acer Swift Edge feature onboard?

This laptop is something that is on the expensive side so yes you will be getting all the required premium features within this laptop.

Let’s start with what you will get to see when you open the laptop! of course, you will get to see the bigger screen. So, here you will get to see a bigger 16-inch panel which is an OLED panel onboard.

Also, this panel will be coming with the support for a peak resolution of up to 4K, and also it will be coming with 500 nits of peak brightness and also you will have 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut which has been certified by VESA DisplayHD.

Let’s now talk about the internal side of the laptop. Here this premium laptop will be coming with faster and more efficient AMD chips called Ryzen Pro CPU.

Also, this laptop will be coming with a faster storage of up to 1TB which will be a PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Also, this laptop comes with a dedicated biometric authentication which will be used for enhancing the security of your laptop.

This laptop is a premium lightweight-based laptop and also Acer has managed to reduce its weight by a lot of KGs. Here the laptop has been weight for around 1.17 KG.

What is the pricing of Acer Swift Edge?

If you are talking about the pricing side of this Acer Swift Edge. Here this laptop will come with a premium set of features out of the box and also this laptop has been priced at a premium price.

Here this laptop has been priced at around Rs. 1,24,999 within the Indian markets. If you are looking to buy this laptop, then you can buy this laptop through Amazon and also through Acer’s e-store.