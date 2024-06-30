If you’ve been eyeing the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, today is your lucky day! BOBCARD, the credit card arm of Bank of Baroda, is offering an irresistible deal on premium smartphones through Flipkart. This limited-time offer allows you to grab the iPhone 14 Plus for as low as Rs 52,999. Here’s everything you need to know about this fantastic deal.

BOBCARD’s Limited-Time Offer for all-new Apple iPhone 14 Plus

BOBCARD has rolled out a special promotion that provides up to Rs 4,000 off on premium smartphones, including the iPhone 14 Plus. This offer is available exclusively on Flipkart and includes two discount options:

A flat Rs 3,000 off on a one-time purchase.

A flat Rs 4,000 off on EMI transactions.

How the Discount Works?

The iPhone 14 Plus, which was originally priced at Rs 79,900, is now featured on Flipkart for Rs 55,999, thanks to a significant 29% cuts. With the BOBCARD offer, you can lower the price even more:

One-Time Purchase: With a Rs 3,000 reduction, the effective price is reduced to Rs 52,999.

EMI Transactions: With a discount of Rs 4,000, the effective pricing is Rs 51,999. However, depending on the length of your EMI period, this option may incur additional costs such as EMI processing fees, GST, or interest.

Important Details

The offer began on June 28 at 12:00 PM IST and will end at midnight on June 29. That means you need to act fast to take advantage of this deal.

Why the iPhone 14 Plus?

The iPhone 14 Plus is a feature-packed device that appeals to both tech enthusiasts and everyday users. Here’s a closer look at what makes this phone special:

Display and Design

The iPhone 14 Plus has a big 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display that delivers outstanding images and bright colors. Whether you’re watching films, playing games, or browsing the web, the high-resolution display provides an excellent experience.

Performance

The iPhone 14 Plus is powered by the A15 Bionic processor. This powerful processor provides smooth performance, efficient multitasking, and superior gaming capabilities. The A15 Bionic CPU is intended to perform even the most demanding activities with ease, making it an excellent choice for power users.

Camera System

Photography fans will appreciate the dual 12 MP + 12 MP rear camera configuration. This arrangement enables for high-quality images and films in a variety of lighting situations. The device also has a 12 MP front camera for taking great selfies and video calls. With advanced capabilities such as Night mode, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR 4, you can easily create professional-quality photos.

Storage Options

The iPhone 14 Plus comes in three storage capacities: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. This guarantees that you have enough storage space for your programs, images, movies, and other files. Select the storage capacity that best meets your needs.

Color Options

The device comes in six attractive color options: Starlight, Yellow, Purple, Midnight, Blue, and (PRODUCT) Red. The Yellow model was introduced later, adding a fresh option for those who like to stand out.

How to Avail the Offer?

To take advantage of this offer, follow these simple steps:

Visit Flipkart: Head over to Flipkart and search for the iPhone 14 Plus.

Select Your Preferred Variant: Choose the color and storage capacity that you prefer.

Choose Payment Method: At checkout, select BOBCARD as your payment method to avail the discount.

For EMI transactions, you will get Rs 4,000 off (note the additional costs mentioned earlier).

Complete the Purchase: Finish your transaction and enjoy your new iPhone 14 Plus at a fantastic price.

Conclusion

The iPhone 14 Plus is a high-end smartphone that has an exquisite design, powerful performance, and advanced camera features. With BOBCARD’s limited-time offer on Flipkart, you can now own this excellent smartphone for only Rs 52,999. But fast, this deal is only valid till midnight today!

Whether you’re upgrading your current phone or searching for a new handset with advanced capabilities, the iPhone 14 Plus is a terrific choice. Don’t pass up this opportunity to get a terrific deal on one of the best cellphones available.