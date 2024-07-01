With its complex mechanics and vast open world, Elden Ring, the critically acclaimed action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and released by Bandai Namco Entertainment, never fails to enthral gamers. The weapon affinity system, which lets players customise their weapons to fit particular playstyles, is one of the interesting features of the game. For those who want a combination of physical damage and the ability to cause status ailments, the Occult Affinity is the most appealing of these. This is a revised guide on how to get Occult Affinity for your Elden Ring weapons.

Occult Affinity: What is it?

A weapon’s base damage is increased by Occult Affinity, which likewise scales with the player’s Arcane stat. This makes it especially useful for Arcane-focused builds that wish to utilise both magical and physical damage kinds. Furthermore, Occult Affinity weapons frequently have a higher chance of dealing status ailments like Poison or Bleed, which makes them useful tools in battle. Applying an Ash of War to a weapon lets you choose the Occult Affinity, much like you can with Poison, Blood, or Heavy. Occult just allows your weapon to scale with Arcane; it does not grant you additional status damage like Holy or Fire do. Depending on how many Arcane points you have, you’ll see a letter next to Arcane in the Attribute Scaling section and an increase in your physical damage in the Attack Power part.

Occult, like the other status effect, is the only thing to be cautious about. Ashes of War with non-status effects are the only ones to which Affinities such as Magic, Lightning, Sacred, Poison, Blood, and Cold can be applied. For instance, Occult can be used on the Sword Dance or Determination Ashes of War, but not on the Glintblade Phalanx or Bloody Slash Ashes of War.

How to Get the Whetstone Knife and Create Occult Affinity

To alter weapon affinities, you must first acquire the Whetstone Knife. This important item may be found in the Gatefront Ruins, which are situated in Limgrave’s early game area.

To locate it, go to the Gatefront Ruins and investigate the underground cellar that is manned by some adversaries. The Whetstone Knife will be in a chest inside.

Find the War’s Occult Ashes

Special materials known as Ashes of War give weapons new abilities and affinities. You must locate an Ash of War that gives this option in order to obtain Occult Affinity.

An example of one of these Ash of War is “Ash of War: Occult.” It is located in the underground space beneath Leyndell, Royal Capital, as of the 2024 upgrade. Seek out secret routes and arm yourself against formidable foes.

Vanquish Principal Opponents

With Occult Affinity, certain foes and bosses drop Ashes of War. Those in the Caelid area and a few noble knights in the Altus Plateau are notable foes.

New minibosses from the DLCs that drop potent Ashes of War that can give Occult Affinity are also included in the 2024 update. Keep an eye out for these additions.

Go to a Place of Grace

Proceed to any Site of Grace after obtaining the desired Ash of War. These function as the hubs for changing several character and equipment attributes in the game as well as checkpoints.

Open the menu, then choose “Ashes of War.” Here, you can apply the Occult Ash of War to the weapon of your choice.

Provide Arcane Stat Points

A strong Arcane stat is necessary for Occult Affinity to work as well as it can on your character. This will greatly increase your weapon’s weapon’s damage and status effect effectiveness.

Weapons Suggested for Occult Affinity

Reduvia: A dagger that gains a great deal from Occult Affinity and scales nicely with Arcane. It is also quite quick to attack, which makes it perfect for dealing Bleed.

Reduvia: A dagger that gains a great deal from Occult Affinity and scales nicely with Arcane. It is also quite quick to attack, which makes it perfect for dealing Bleed.

Sword with a Curved Edge: This weapon is a strong option for Arcane setups due to its natural Bleed build-up, which works well with Occult Affinity.

Nagakiba: A longer katana with excellent potential for both damage and reach. It becomes significantly more lethal when employed by an Arcane-focused character with Occult Affinity.

Advice on How to Use Psychic Affinity

Mix and Match Effects on Status: For a multi-pronged attack approach, combine occult weapons with spells or items that deal various status ailments.

Practice Using Various Weapons: With Occult Affinity, experiment with several weapons to determine which one best fits your playstyle.

Boost Using Buffs: To increase your weapon's potential for damage and status effects, use spells and consumables.

In summary

In Elden Ring, acquiring and employing Occult Affinity can greatly improve your fighting abilities, particularly for Arcane builds. With the help of this guide, you’ll be well-prepared to face the hardest enemies in the game and traverse the Lands Between with a weapon laced with dark power. Tarnished, happy hunting!