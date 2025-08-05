Playing Forsaken? Follow the guide to know how you can get an MLG Chance in Forsaken. Here, we shall discuss the steps to do the same, along with a lot more that you need to know before jumping into the game. So, let us begin.

About Forsaken

Forsaken is a classic 3D first-person shooter from the late ’90s with you against the scavengers. The players often compare it to Descent because of its 360-degree, zero-gravity combat. Here, you will be flying a hoverbike through long tunnels on an Earth that has just been hit by an apocalypse. You keep running from the scavengers, occasionally hitting them to find your treasure. The game is fast, and you need to be so too.

What is MLG Chance in Forsaken?

“MLG Chance” Isn’t a chance or a challenge, as the name may throw you off. It actually refers to a special skin for the character Chance in the Roblox game Forsaken. It’s a throwback to the old-school “MLG” or Major League Gaming meme culture, with all the classic sound effects and visuals that will hit nostalgia for sure. It was previously an exclusive skin for game testers, and other players couldn’t have it. But a recent update made it available for everyone to get with a few steps. It is a great collection that will remind you of the amazing classic gaming era and will sit as a great collectible in your collection. We will discuss the ways to acquire it in the next section.

Ways to get MLG Chance in Forsaken

If you really want that skin for the character, here are the steps that you need to follow.

Complete the “OH, BABY A TRIPLE!” achievement

Well, be thorough with the first step itself, as this is the main way to unlock the skin. You’ll need to kill three minions very quickly, one after the other, making it brisk and effective.

Choose the right character

Picking the right character is necessary as it can decide the course of your game here. Chance is a good choice for this because of his abilities, which can help you deal with the minions efficiently, and you can kill them swiftly.

Find the right map and the killer

While this isn’t the main thing, it can certainly help you. Some of the players have found that certain maps and killers, like the Cool Kid, for example, make this a bit easier to complete and happen successfully, without having to take more time than necessary.

Get some friends together

While you can do it alone, having some friends along will make it more fun and a lot easier. A big team can help lure or distract the killer and can make getting those triple kills much less risky.

Follow these tips properly, and you will be able to get the MLG Chance in Forsaken. It’s a great character skin and would really suit your collection. If you want it, you now know all the ways to get your hands on it.