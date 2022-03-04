Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgan steps into the metaverse

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has entered into the Metaverse universe with his virtual avatar inspired by ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness’.

Ajay Devgan has said that it is exciting to be a part of the metaverse. He also said that with the help of his avatar, he will be able to stay close to his fans all the time.

The platform is exploring new crossroads in the digital and physical worlds and is taking the initiative to create this metaverse in partnership with Hungama Digital’s Web3 company, Hefty Entertainment.

Ajay Devgn, being a show stealer with his heroic one-liners and superb dialogue delivery made the audience glued to their screens. “The concept of Rudra was intriguing for me. Rudra is a smart cop who uses his impeccable mind skills to stay ahead of criminals. He doesn’t feel the need to use violence as a weapon. Instead, he is analytical and puts details first. Rudra is suave, nuanced and mindful and that’s why I was drawn to him in the first place,” shared Ajay about his character.

The series also features Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles. The sizzling chemistry between Rudra and master criminal Aliyah (Raashi Khanna) is another reason to watch the series.

“It is the most difficult character I have played so far and it definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone. I hope the audience loves it as much as I loved playing it. I am also very grateful to be sharing screen space with a celebrated actor like Ajay Devgn sir,” shared Raashi.

Siddhartha Roy, CEO of Hungama Digital has said the entertainment company aims to provide a stable and secure space for entertainment lovers to strengthen the relationship between fans and celebrities.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 4 2022 in Hindi Tamil Telugu Kannada Marathi Malayalam and Bengali.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar, and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “We are thrilled to present Ajay Devgn in a never-seen-before digital avatar inspired by his character in a highly-anticipated series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. It will be a unique presentation and an engaging content experience for our users.