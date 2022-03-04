How to Remove Tiktok Watermarks with Ease by Using SmallTik

TikTok is a popular video-sharing platform that allows users to submit and view many types of short-form videos. Users may also store videos from TikTok directly to their phones using this app. However, TikTok watermarks appear on saved videos and that’s why this article is aimed at removing those watermarks using SmallTik, which is currently the best app out there to do that job perfectly.

For the lay person, watermarks are logos, text, or images that are placed on media files such as photos and videos for copyright purposes. Watermarks on videos protect the content’s integrity by making it difficult for third parties to copy or steal it. You’ve probably seen movies or photos with watermarks that include a company logo or some text identifying the original owner. This watermark was added by the owner when he or she uploaded or shared the media file.

A watermark appears in the top-left corner of all TikTok videos. The TikTok logo, as well as the username of the content producer who uploaded the video, are represented by this watermark. In some circumstances, you may want to distribute or use TikTok movies for educational purposes; however, with this watermark, you may find it impossible to do so. In this situation, you’re probably looking for quick and easy ways to remove watermarks from your TikTok movies.

On Android and iOS, How can You get Rid of the TikTok Watermark?

It’s not difficult to remove the TikTok watermark from Android and iOS videos. There are various free tools available that allow you to change the aspect ratio, watermark, and other aspects of the video. SmallTik, on the other hand, is the best. With SmallTik, you may edit your movies to eliminate the TikTok watermark. To get the app, go to the Google Play Store and search for SmallTik.

Open the app after it has been installed and paste the link to your TikTok video. The watermark will be removed as you do so, and the video will be ready to download. You may also use the lasso tool to choose the watermark and save it in various tools. To remove the watermark from your video, simply copy the URL and paste it into the address bar of a web browser. You can save your altered video to your gallery after you’ve finished editing it. Isn’t that the standard procedure?

Once you’ve copied the link from TikTok’s website or mobile app, all you have to do with SmallTik is paste it in the box given, and you won’t even have to hit any buttons to remove the watermark. It accomplishes it for you automatically, and your video will be watermark-free when you download it. This is the quickest and most straightforward method for removing the TikTok watermark from Android and iOS devices.

Online TikTok Watermark Removal (On Windows and Mac OS)

To remove the TikTok watermark, first download the video from TikTok’s website or mobile app to your Windows, Mac, or mobile device. It is generally advised that videos be downloaded in mp4 format. After the download is complete, the video files will be saved to the default folder set by your browser. In the browser options, you can manually alter the destination folder. If you can’t find the folder in the browser, right-click the video file and select “display in folder” to see where the files are saved. On your phone, go to Files and open the video. Select your TikTok video from the folder where it was saved.

How to Accomplish this:

Open the TikTok website and type in the terms you’ve come up with to find the video you’re looking for.

A copy URL button will appear on the right side of the video after it has been opened.

To copy the URL, click the button.

Go to the SmallTik website and sign up.

Copy the URL and paste it into the download box.

The video file will appear at the bottom of the browser after the download is complete. SmallTik’s video is watermark-free when downloaded. That’s the video you’re looking for.

Why Use SmallTik to Get Rid of Watermark?

Simple and straightforward to use: There is no lengthy procedure; it is best to simply open it and use it.

Free: We will supply regular consumers with a free video TikTok downloader, assisting everyone who wishes to spread happiness through video.

Safe and Quick: SmallTik will encrypt user data and keep it safe from TikTok’s watermark.

Save Time and Space: The shortest file will be chosen by technology to save time and space for consumers.

Conclusion

If you are the type of person that creates and edits videos, but need to have some TikTok videos included in your entire video, then removing watermark is your best bet. This is the case, especially when you want to commercialize your video or make money out of it. It also makes you look professional.