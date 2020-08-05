Bolo Indya secured $300K pre-series A1 funding round

Bolo Indya, a Gurgram based user-generated content platform, has now revealed that it has secured $30000 Pre Series A1 funding round led by the Eagle01 Ventures, HNIs and Indian Accelerator.

The funds will going to be used to enhance personalization and recommendation engines, strengthen the team, and develop language evangelists.

Commenting on the announcement Prashant Pansare, Co-Founder, and Eagle10 Ventures said,

“There is an exploding trend of short videos consumption. I am very confident of Varun and the team’s understanding and execution ability for what is a massive opportunity to build a product which would add significant value to the journey of local language internet user.”

“We are on a mission to leverage the power of short videos, peer to peer commerce and network affect to empower every content creator of Bharat to go viral in the shortest span of time and be able to monetise by leveraging the social capital”, said Varun.

He added, “We are working towards building a daily use case for local language short videos consumption and see ourselves to be on at least one smartphone of every Indian household with a non-English user within the span of next 18 months.”