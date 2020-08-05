Wobot secured $2.5M in pre-Series A funding round

Wobot, a Delhi based AI-powered video analytics platform Wobot has today announced that it had secured $25 million in Pre-Series A funding round backed by the Sequoia India.

The company said that it will going to use the new funds for global expansion and to strengthen its technology platform.

It will also help the company to make some key executives appointments, expand its sales and marketing efforts as well as to broaden and accelerate product development to cater to more uses cases and customers.

Adit Chhabra, Co-founder and CEO of Wobot, said, “Wobot’s vision has always been to create a transparent and seamless workplace with 100 percent process compliance where the camera acts as a third eye and provides continuous feedback for employees on the job. This does not necessarily mean only pointing out violations but also giving a pat on the back for following the right SOPs and adhering to compliances.”

“Computer vision has seen tremendous advances in recent years, resulting in widespread adoption for varied enterprise needs. This includes process compliance in areas such as security, manufacturing, and retail. Increased concern for hygiene and safety post-COVID-19 has heightened the importance of process compliance. Sequoia India is excited to partner with the Wobot team as they build a global SaaS business serving this enterprise need.”