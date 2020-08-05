Data Sutram secured Rs 2 Cr from Indian Angel Network

Data Sutram, a Kolkata based early-stage technology startup has now secured funding of INR 2 crore from the Indian Angel Network angels such as Nitin Jain, Mitesh Jain, and Uday Sodhi.

Uday Sodhi, the Lead Investor at IAN, said, “It is heartening to see startups such as Data Sutram using cutting-edge technology, tapping unstructured data and insight to create innovative solutions for the B2B market. Its unique, tech-led approach is solving some of the most pressing problems for a large consumer base by developing a predictive analytics solution to help bridge the demand-supply gap.”

Data Sutram is founded by the Ankit Das, Rajit, and Aisik in the year 2018. It is an AI-backed platform that gathers Intel from the external data to provide location-based data intelligence.

Rajit Bhattacharya, Co-founder, Data Sutram, said, “We are delighted to get IAN on board as an investor, and will leverage the capital infusion to strengthen our platform in providing enhanced services to our consumers.”