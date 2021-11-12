Booking.com allegedly hacked by a US intelligence agency :Customers never informed.

Amsterdam-based Booking.com was hacked in 2016 by a hacker working for a US intelligence agency, who entered the servers of the company according to sources. However, the online travel agency kept this information under wraps from the public.

This decision was made after hiring the Dutch intelligence service, AIVD, for the investigation process. Upon legal advice, the company did not contact or notify the affected customers or the Dutch Data Protection Authority. The loophole was that no sensitive or personal data was leaked or accessed, hence removing legal restraints from Booking.com to inform the public.

A different story was told by the IT specialists at Booking.com, says the book De Machine: In de ban van Booking.com. The internal moniker for the hack, according to the book’s authors, three journalists from the Dutch national newspaper NRC, was the “PIN-leak,” because the breach involved stolen PINs from reservations. According to the book, the hacker gained access to thousands of hotel reservations in Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The information exposed included the identities of Booking.com clients as well as their trip intentions. Two months thereafter the breach, it was detremined that by Booking.com’s security department that the hacker was an American who worked for a firm that performed work for US intelligence agencies. However, the writers were never able to ascertain which agency was responsible for the intrusion.Data about hotels and travel has long been a prized commodity among nation-state hackers. “Royal Concierge,” an operation run by spies from Britain’s GCHQ that tracked bookings at 350 upmarket hotels throughout the world, was revealed by an NSA whistleblower in 2013. The spies utilised the information to find the hotel where their targets were staying so that field agents could plant bugs in their rooms.Dark Hotel, a years-long campaign that leveraged hotel Wi-Fi networks to infect the devices of targeted guests with the goal of acquiring access to a company’s critical information, was revealed by Kaspersky Labs in 2014. Political elites and global C-level executives have piqued the interest of the folks behind Dark Hotel, who are most likely acting on behalf of a nation-state.Booking.com did not reply to requests for comment for this article. A Booking.com spokesman verified that there was anomalous behavior in 2016, that security professionals thoroughly addressed the situation immediately, and that the company never publicized it, according to the authors of The Machine, who offered a book preview on Thursday. Booking.com had no legal obligation to reveal the breach, according to the spokesman, because there was no indication of “real harmful impacts on the private life of individuals.”