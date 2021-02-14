MostBet is a betting platform that welcomes players from more than 90 countries of the world. It has been around since 2009, and currently rising in popularity. MostBet aims to provide its customers with a smooth experience — its website is well organized and loads quickly on any device.

MostBet is primarily focused on sports betting. It includes all the popular sports such as football, tennis, basketball, hockey, and others. Besides, players can benefit from high pre-match and live odds as well as different types of markets. So, in this MostBet Review, let’s examine all aspects of this bookmaker.

MostBet Official Website

In terms of design, MostBet looks like a standard sportsbook. On the top, there is a menu with links to the main sections of the site and on the left, you will find a sports selection menu. The main space of the website is occupied by numerous markets.

On the main page, there are a lot of banners, menus, and buttons that make the site a little overloaded. At the same time, players have quick access to all sections of the site, which makes navigation very simple and convenient. The performance of the website is great — it loads very quickly on all devices.

Betting Options at MostBet

The MostBet line covers more than 20 sports. Of course, here you will find all the popular sports, such as football, basketball, hockey, and others. In addition, you can also bet on more exotic ones. The esports line deserves special attention as here you will be able to bet on a wide variety of games. MostBet also offers live bets. However, the list of events and markets is limited as only popular sports are available.

For all presented sports there is a quite good range of featured competitions, tournaments, and events. The variety of markets is also great: users can place a bet on different outcomes, totals, handicaps, and others. Another great thing is that players can follow the live results thanks to the live broadcast feature. The function is available to all customers as long as they have a positive balance on their accounts. While the live-streaming option is not available for certain events, customers can see detailed statistics.

Bonuses at MostBet

It is safe to say that MostBet provides some of the most appealing promotions on the market. Customers of this bookmaker can take advantage of a welcome offer as well as the loyalty program, bet insurances, and even birthday promotions.

The welcome promotion provides players with a 100% bonus of up to 300 dollars. But for players, who make a deposit within 15 minutes after the registration, the bookmaker increases the bonus percentage to 125%. This way, new customers have a great chance to double or even triple their initial payment. However, MostBet imposes several requirements: users need to wager the amount 60 times and the bonus is available for 30 days.

For all regular players, MostBet offers a great loyalty program that consists of 10 tiers. To advance to the next, users just need to place bets. On each level, they get access to free bets, special offers, and cashback. In addition, players will receive an attractive bonus on their birthday in the form of free bets and free spins.

Banking Options at MostBet

To ensure maximum comfort for players from all over the world, MostBet has added a wide variety of payment methods. They include Visa and MasterCard bank cards, different e-wallets, and even several popular cryptocurrencies. All deposits are almost instant — the money will appear on the account immediately after the payment is confirmed.

The ways to withdraw money are the same. Withdrawal times depend on a chosen method. For example, e-wallets are considered the quickest way to cash out — the money is withdrawn within a few hours. Withdrawals on bank cards take much longer — usually, money come within three days. Make a note that withdrawals must be made in the same way as a deposit.

MostBet app and mobile version

Today, mobile compatibility is very important as many people prefer betting on the go. Luckily, MostBet has a great mobile version that can be opened on smartphones. The mobile version is perfectly adapted for all devices: the navigation is very simple and there won’t be any inconveniences with controls even on small smartphones.

Besides, MostBet offers a dedicated app, and this is very convenient for many users. You can download it on both Android and iOS devices from MostBet official website. You will be happy to know that the MostBet app retains all the functionality of the desktop version. It provides access to all betting options and bonuses.

Customer Support

Customers very often face various problems that relate to deposits, bets, and other technical issues. Accordingly, they need prompt assistance to quickly solve the problem. The good news is that MostBet boasts a professional 24/7 support team. Players can contact them in several ways:

Live chat. This is the quickest way to get a response. Users just need to click on the chat button in the lower right corner. A support worker will join the chat and promptly answer any question;

Email. Usually, email support in MostBet works quickly, and responses are received within a few hours. This method is recommended to use when you have a complex problem, so you can describe it in detail and add screenshots.

Summary

MostBet is a reputable gambling platform that provides players with many betting opportunities. In addition, players can enjoy the casino games that are available here in a huge variety. Players can place bets anywhere and at any time, as MostBet bookmaker has a well-designed app for mobile devices. As for the support service, customers will be able to solve any problem within a few minutes. The bookmaker provides both live chat and email support options, which are available around the clock.