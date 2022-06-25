Bored Apes Appear on Snoop Dogg and Eminem’s New Music Video

The song “From the D 2 the LBC,” which was released on June 24 and included a collaboration between Eminem and Snoop Dogg, was written by the two artists. The Bored Ape Yacht Club is referenced quite a bit in this song. Numerous allusions to Snoop Dogg and Eminem’s Bored Apes can be seen dispersed over the whole of the music video, which has a very animated and stylish aesthetic. ApeFest 2022 took held from the 20th to the 23rd of June, and both of these rappers are members of the BAYC and attended the festival.

The duo debuted their rendition of the song for the very first time during ApeFest 2022, which took place at Pier 17 in the city of New York. The song has not yet been played anywhere else in the world, except in the United States. The bulk of the event’s lineups, in addition to the partnership and the premiere, were kept secret from the general public. By the conclusion of the day, several bands, including Timbaland, Lil Baby, Haim, Questlove, Future, and Lil Wayne, have indicated that they would be willing to perform at ApeFest 2022. Naturally, Eminem and Snoop Dogg were there at the event as well.

Because of Bored Apes, Snoop Dogg and Eminem have gained greater notoriety as a direct result of using Twitter to market their albums. Bored Apes was a result of Bored Apes. The image of the Bored Ape #9055 that acts as Eminem’s profile picture on Twitter is the same image that was used prominently in the music video that Eminem and Snoop made together. Snoop Dogg, also known as “Mr. Bombay,” has used his Bored Ape #6723 to advertise a variety of products in addition to his affiliations with other companies.

In particular, Snoop Dogg has been quite engaged in the many events that the NFT community has been participating in. [You are asked to provide an extra citation.] The recording firm owned by the rapper, Death Row Records, has collaborated with Clay Nation and The SandBox, and it has even made investments in restaurants that provide NFTs as the primary focus of their respective locations.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club was the primary sponsor of the first ApeFest in 2022, which also happened to be the festival’s second annual event. As was said before, the information on the issue may be found in the article that was quoted. BAYC and TokenProof worked together to make the event a success since they recognized that it would rank among the most significant happenings in the NFT market in 2018. In addition to providing financial aid, Web3 Platform Polygon offered support for the event’s logistical and organizational aspects. Every night, there were secret performances, and the food vendors were also costumed in costumes from the NFT.