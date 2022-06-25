A Web3 startup hired an impersonator to play NFT kingpin Snoop Dogg at a New York NFT conference. People were fooled

At a convention organized by the National Federation of the Talented Arts (NFT) in New York City, an impersonator of Snoop Dogg fooled the audience into thinking he was the real deal by executing a trick. Impersonating a well-known entertainer was the goal of the prank to demonstrate how easy it is to do so.

Snoop Dogg imposter “Doop Snogg” made an appearance at the NFT.NYC conference, surprising the city’s Snoop Dogg admirers. The summit was held in New York City.

To raise public awareness about the prevalence of scammers and fakes in the NFT market, Fair. XYZ, an NFT firm, commissioned the imposter.

“We deployed Doop Snogg to humorously underline our objective of removing imposters, bots, and fraud from the NFT market,” an inside source inside the Source organization got a statement from the firm. Doop Snogg was a fun way for us to show that we’re serious about cleaning up the NFT of fakes and scammers.

Several consumers have complained recently that they are unable to sell NFTs for the rates they were first given, while others have complained of being the victim of fraud and theft themselves.

Con artists stole more than $3 million from NFT holders in April after getting access to the Instagram account of Yuga Labs’ well-known collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club. All NFTs deployed on the OpenSea platform were utilized to produce 80 percent spam, Vice reports.

These statistics have dropped by 92 percent since September 2021, when NFT sales were at their lowest peak.

Fake moustache and shoe paper tucking are said to have been used by an imposter to make them seem to be taller than they were. Because of this, it seemed as though they were much taller than they were.

“Even though my hands are shaking, I feel like I just caught @SnoopDogg,” commented a person who had been duped by the fake. “We appreciate that you took the time to send us a selfie.”

In an Instagram post, Snoop Dogg released a photo of someone who looks like him and revealed the man’s name.

Fair.xyz’s reaction to Insider’s request for comment was not immediately available.

NFTs had a dramatic increase in popularity last year, which may be due in part to the endorsements of celebrities like Snoop Dogg.

The musician’s promotion of Web 3.0 developments, such as bitcoins, non-fungible tokens, and the metaverse, impacted early adopters. The “Snoopverse” is a fictional digital universe that appears in his most recent music video.

The celebrity’s true name is Cozomo de’ Medici, and he has used that pen name to produce nonfiction works of his own. He has also said that he enjoys book collecting.