Boult Audio’s Curve ANC Neckband is now launched in India

Attention all music lovers and gamers! Boult Audio has just launched its latest offering, the Curve ANC neckband, in India, and it’s packed with features that will blow your mind. If you are among the people who have been looking to get in hands with a new piece of neckband for this year, then maybe here we have got you covered with a great choice for you to go with. So, without any further ado let’s take a look at what this new ANC earbud features:

Boult Audio’s Curve ANC Neckband – Complete Details

Firstly, the Curve ANC neckband comes equipped with both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). The 30dB ANC feature cancels out background noise, ensuring that your music streaming experience is uninterrupted, while the ENC-enabled Zen mode allows you to make clear and undisturbed calls.

But that’s not all – the Curve ANC neckband has 12mm drivers and BoomX Rich Bass technology, delivering a powerful bass performance that will leave you amazed. And for gamers, the Combat gaming mode with 60ms ultra-low latency is an exciting feature that will elevate your gaming experience to the next level.

What’s more, the dual-pairing option allows you to connect multiple devices with the neckband simultaneously, and with Bluetooth version 5.3 and Blink & Pair technology, pairing devices has never been easier or faster.

But wait, there’s more! The Curve ANC neckband has an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours, thanks to its USB Type-C fast charging. You can get up to 10 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging. The touch controls on the neckband allow you to change songs, adjust volume levels, and even enter gaming mode with ease. And with voice assistant support for Google Assistant and Siri, you can access all your favorite features with just a tap.

Boult Audio’s Co-founder & CEO, Mr. Varun Gupta, said, “Curve ANC neckband is specially designed to give the ultimate experience of active noise cancellation, extraordinary power bass, uninterrupted calling, and listening experience with the gaming on-the-go feature.”

The Curve ANC neckband also comes with an IPX5 rating, making it water and sweat-resistant, perfect for outdoor use. It’s available in black and green color options and is priced at Rs 1,299.

Conclusion

In summary, the Boult Audio Curve ANC neckband is an excellent choice for anyone who wants a feature-packed neckband with exceptional sound quality, a long battery life, and unique features for gamers. Whether you’re a music enthusiast or a gamer, the Curve ANC neckband is a must-have for an unparalleled listening experience.