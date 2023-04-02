OnePlus Ace 2V with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Launched in China

Hold onto your hats, tech fans, because OnePlus has just launched its latest mid-range phone, the OnePlus Ace 2V, in China. And this sleek and stylish device is packing some serious firepower, including a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, support for 80W fast charging, and much more. But the real excitement? Rumor has it that the OnePlus Nord 3 will be based on this very phone, so get ready to have your mind blown by the details!

OnePlus Ace 2V – Launched In China

The OnePlus Ace 2V is a true looker, with a stunning flat-edge design and rear camera housings. Available in Celadon and Black Rock colorways, this phone is sure to turn heads. But what sets it apart is the gorgeous 6.74-inch AMOLED display, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1450 nits of local peak brightness, and a 100% DCI-P3 gamut. It’s also got 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and an always-on display feature that makes it stand out from the crowd.

Under the hood, this baby is packing some serious power. The OnePlus Ace 2V is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and a whopping 16GB of RAM, giving you all the speed and performance you need to tackle whatever comes your way. And with 512GB of storage, you’ll never have to worry about running out of space for your apps, photos, or videos. The dual-cell 5,000mAh battery also supports 80W fast charging, which is just as impressive as the OnePlus 10 Pro.

But what about the camera? Fear not, photography enthusiasts, because the OnePlus Ace 2V doesn’t disappoint. The device features a 64MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, as well as a 16MP front-facing camera that’s perfect for selfies. And with features like 4K video recording, Night mode, and HDR, you’ll be able to capture all your favorite moments in stunning detail.

The OnePlus Ace 2V runs on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13, and it comes packed with all the latest features and enhancements you could want. From the X-axis linear motor and dual stereo speakers to HyperBoost 2.0 for enhanced gaming and 4129mm2 VC liquid cooling, this phone is designed to deliver the best possible performance. And with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 NFC, and 5G support, you’ll be able to stay connected no matter where you are.

So, how much does this beauty cost? The OnePlus Ace 2V is priced at CNY 2,299 (~ Rs 27,100) for the 12GB+256GB model, CNY 2,499 (~ Rs 29,500) for the 16GB+256GB model, and CNY 2,799 (~ Rs 33,000) for the high-end 16GB+512GB variant. And if you’re in China, you can pre-order it now and start enjoying all its amazing features on March 13th.

All in all, the OnePlus Ace 2V is an absolute stunner of a phone that offers all the performance and features you could want in a mid-range device. And if the rumors are true, we can’t wait to see what the OnePlus Nord 3 will bring to the table!