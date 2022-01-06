Brave browser monthly active users surpasses 50 million

Brave is a popular browser among crypto enthusiasts as it gives a lot of benefits compared to traditional platforms like Chrome or Firefox. And with the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies and privacy sentiment, Brave browser has crossed 50 million monthly active users. The browser has been growing at a rapid pace and has seen a 100% year-on-year growth over the last 5 years. The daily active user numbers are also good at 15.5 million.

Why is Brave getting popular?

The two best parts of using the Brave browser are the privacy and rewards aspects. While it might not be a lot but one can either block ads completely or see them like normal and get a reward for the same. For those who don’t know, the rewards are BAT tokens. Even for the ads that you see, the data shared with the sites and advertisers is limited. The ads to be shown to users are calculated based on data that is stored on the user’s device and not any servers. The browser also has an integrated wallet and video call feature, which makes it more functional.

The platform is also smooth and well-optimized. At present, Chrome is considered one of the best browsers in terms of experience, and Brave matches that. And that too while maintaining the privacy aspect that is their top priority. The company claims that its platform also consumes almost 50% less data than Chrome. Therefore, users who are dependent on limited mobile data will find it beneficial. Even shifting from Chrome is easy, and one can easily transport entire account data to the Brave browser.

Brave browser controversy

While Brave browser offers a lot of good features that make it a good alternative, it is not all clean. The company has been caught in an affiliate link controversy where typing in Binance resulted in auto-completing the link with their referral. On reporting the same, the founder was quick to respond and apologized for the same. He said, “We made a mistake, we’re correcting.” So, even if you are planning to move to the Brave browser, then scrutinize it properly before doing so.

What are your thoughts as Brave browser reaches 50 million monthly active users? And do you think it is better than Google Chrome? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

