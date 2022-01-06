Dell officially launches XPS 13 Plus featuring 12th gen Intel chipsets and more

The XPS, Dell’s flagship ultrabook model, has received significant hardware and aesthetic improvement. During the CES 2022 presentation, Dell presented the newest XPS, which now comes in a new size and form factor.

Dell XPS 13 Plus – Specifications and Features

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is the newest model, as well as the most powerful 13-inch XPS ever, including a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU with a TDP of up to 28W. The display features narrow boundaries, a better screen-to-body ratio, and yet manages to include a web camera in the top bezel, just as the previous generation XPS.

We expect the Dell XPS 13 Plus to include features like DDR5 RAM, WiFi 6E connection, Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, and more as part of the 12th Gen Intel CPU. When compared to the previous Dell XPS 13, we expect Dell will adopt a 12th Gen Intel Core U series processor, which should deliver superior single-core and multi-core performance.

The new XPS 13 Plus also features a compact keyboard with minimum key spacing. It’s also the first laptop with a glass touchpad that matches the rest of the palm rest. The touchpad and keyboard work together to offer this laptop a luxury, one-of-a-kind appearance.

The gadget is made of metal and has a unibody design. When it comes to I/O, the Dell XPS 13 Plus follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, with the majority of ports being USB Type-C, and dongles being required to attach/use devices with the Dell XPS 13 Plus.

Because Dell has reduced key gaps, the Dell XPS 13 Plus now boasts bigger keycaps and a zero lattice keyboard, according to Dell. Not only that, but the Dell XPS 13 Plus boasts a capacitive key row on the top row, similar to the Touch Bar on Apple MacBooks.

With a tone-and-tone finish, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is available in two colors: light (Platinum) and dark (Graphite). The XPS 13 Plus has a variety of display options, including up to a 4K+ resolution screen with OLED technology.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus also has Express Charge 2.0, which can charge the battery to 80% in under an hour using the USB Type-C connector. Dell created the Dell XPS 13 Plus with hydropower renewable energy sources to achieve the company’s 2030 ambitions. The XPS 13 Plus has been created in such a manner that it is completely recyclable.

Dell XPS 13 Plus – Pricing

Starting in Spring 2022, the Dell XPS 13 Plus will be available in all nations. The developer edition of the laptop will come with either Windows 11 or Ubuntu 20.04. Around the time of the official release date, the business will reveal the Dell XPS 13 Plus cost. The Dell XPS 13 Plus appears to be one of the most premium-looking Windows laptops to emerge from CES 2022. This high-end laptop will compete with Apple’s MacBook Air, and we expect it to be expensive.

