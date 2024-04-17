In the first quarter of 2024, South Korea saw a remarkable surge in cryptocurrency trading, with the South Korean won overtaking the U.S. dollar as the most-used currency for these transactions. According to data from Kaiko, a research firm, centralized crypto exchanges in South Korea witnessed a trading volume worth $456 billion in won, surpassing the $445 billion traded in U.S. dollars during the same period.

The year 2024 witnessed a significant milestone as the Korean won surpasses the US dollar in cryptocurrency trading volumes. South Korea has cemented its position as one of the world’s most active cryptocurrency markets. Notably, during a crypto bull run in March, the local crypto trade volume briefly exceeded that of the country’s stock market. Key players in the local market include five fully licensed exchanges: Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit, and Gopax. Among these, Upbit commands over 80% of the market share on most days, with Bithumb following suit by attracting new users through zero-trading fee campaigns in late 2023.

Global Exchanges Eyeing South Korea

Major global exchanges like Crypto.com and Binance have also set their sights on the burgeoning South Korean market. Crypto.com recently announced the launch of its retail trading platform in the country, scheduled for April 29. On the other hand, Binance had acquired a significant stake in Gopax in 2023. However, regulatory concerns have delayed the approval of Gopax’s ownership transfer to Binance, particularly regarding legal issues in the U.S.

In response to the rapid growth of the crypto sector, South Korea’s government is intensifying efforts to establish a robust regulatory framework to protect investors. The Virtual Asset User Protection Act, enacted in July 2023 and set to take effect this July, is the country’s first legislation dedicated to crypto. This law aims to eliminate illicit activities such as market manipulation and fraudulent transactions, while also mandating security measures like cold storage for user funds and insurance programs for user compensation in case of security breaches.

Election Impact and Future Outlook

South Korea’s crypto market dynamics clearly show that the Korean won surpasses the US dollar, suggesting traders prefer the won. The recent general election in South Korea, which saw a significant victory for the opposition Democratic Party, is poised to influence the country’s crypto policies. The Democratic Party has pledged to support the local crypto sector, including approving spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Additionally, ongoing efforts are underway to develop the second part of the User Protection Act, focusing on standardizing crypto token issuance and enhancing information disclosure for investors.

As South Korea’s crypto trading volume surges and regulatory measures take shape, the country’s crypto landscape continues to evolve with the potential for further growth and stability in the sector.

Regulatory Challenges and Investor Protection

South Korea’s cryptocurrency market is booming, as evidenced by the significant trading volumes recorded in the first quarter of 2024. However, this rapid growth comes with its set of challenges, particularly concerning regulation and investor protection.

The government’s efforts to introduce the Virtual Asset User Protection Act reflect a step in the right direction to safeguard investors from illicit activities and ensure the security of their funds. Mandating measures such as cold storage for user funds and insurance programs for compensation in case of security breaches are crucial steps to build trust and confidence in the crypto market.

In today's news, Kaiko's data revealed that the Korean won surpasses the US dollar in crypto trading during the first quarter of this year. While major global exchanges like Crypto.com and Binance are eyeing South Korea's lucrative market, regulatory hurdles pose a significant challenge. Binance's acquisition of Gopax has faced delays due to concerns over legal issues in the U.S., highlighting the complexities of operating in multiple regulatory jurisdictions. The government must focus on standardizing crypto token issuance and improving investor disclosure.

