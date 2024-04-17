For people or companies who need more time to obtain their financial records or to precisely determine their tax liability, filing a tax extension may provide relief. To prevent future fines and interest, it is essential to calculate your tax liability prior to requesting an extension.

If you haven’t filed your taxes yet—perhaps due to a complex tax situation or a missing document—you might want to think about requesting a filing extension. April 15, 2024 is the normal deadline for filing tax returns for 2023; an extension would move that date to October 15.

A thorough advice on estimating your tax liability for filing an extension can be found in this article.

KEYPOINTS:

You must submit Form 4868, “Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return,” to the IRS in order to request an extension. However, you will need to estimate the tax liability for 2023 before submitting it.

The IRS advises paying that amount even if it’s not necessary to obtain the extension. It will assist you in avoiding the monthly failure-to-pay penalty assessed on the tax amount that goes unpaid. The failure-to-pay penalty is generally 0.5% of the unpaid taxes per month, though it will never exceed 25% of that amount.

Gather Financial Records

Get all pertinent financial records, including W-2 forms, 1099s, bank statements, investment statements, and receipts for deductible expenses, before estimating your tax liability. Having these records on hand will give you precise data to determine your tax obligation.

Examine Prior Tax Returns

Analysing your prior tax returns can tell you important information about your earnings, credits, and deductions over time. It can be used as a guide to estimate your current tax liability and make sure you don’t miss any deductions or sources of income.

Estimate Income

Add up all of your income from wages, salaries, self-employment, interest, dividends, rental income, and any other sources of income for the tax year. To guarantee that your estimate is as precise as possible, make sure you collect data on all sources of revenue.

Deduct Allowed Expenses

Determine which expenses are allowed to be written off, including business costs, mortgage interest, real estate taxes, medical costs, charity contributions, and any other deductions you are eligible for. These deductions have the potential to drastically cut both your taxable income and your tax liability.

Account for Tax Credits

Take into account any tax credits for which you might qualify, including the Child Tax Credit, Education Credits, Retirement Savings Contributions Credit, and Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Tax credits can save you a significant amount of money by directly lowering your tax liability.

Account for Tax Withholdings, and Payments

Consider any expected tax payments, tax credits you’ve already claimed for the year, and withholdings from your salary. In order to find out if you owe extra taxes or are eligible for a refund, deduct these sums from your estimated tax liability.

Use Tax Estimation Tools

To help you determine your tax liability more precisely, use online tax estimation tools or tax preparation software. These resources frequently offer detailed instructions and can impact in various income sources, deductions, and credits to provide a more precise estimate.

Speak with a Tax Professional

If you have complicated financial circumstances or are uncertain how to estimate your tax liability, you might think about speaking with a tax professional. A tax expert can offer you individualised advice, make sure you’re utilising all credits and deductions, and assist you in precisely estimating your tax obligation.

In summary, determining your tax liability prior to requesting an extension is crucial for avoiding fines and guaranteeing adherence to tax regulations. You may accurately estimate your tax burden by following these procedures and making use of the tools that are available to you. If required, you can even file for an extension. To avoid late filing penalties, don’t forget to submit your request for an extension before the tax filing date.