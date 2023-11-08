In a shocking turn of events, an Oracle employee has been accused of assisting declared guilty cocaine traffickers in hiding a staggering $54 million worth of cryptocurrency. Brian Krewson, a technical expert at the computing giant by day, lived a double life as a fire-breathing, stilt-walking party entertainer known as Mr. Poto. This article explores the allegations against Brian Krewson and the intricate web of cryptocurrency, crime, and betrayal that has unfolded.

Brian Krewson’s connection to the infamous Breaking Bad character, Walter White, goes beyond a Halloween costume. The U.S. Department of Justice asserts that Krewson helped store and clean millions of dollars in cryptocurrency for his friends, Christopher Castelluzzo and Luke Atwell, who were declared guilty of cocaine trafficking in 2018. Despite the serious accusations, Brian Krewson has not yet been indicted with a crime, and his attorney has remained tight-lipped.

The Dark World of Cocaine Trafficking

Before their convictions, Castelluzzo and Atwell operated a highly profit-making narcotics trafficking business, with monthly sales of cocaine scoping from $2.5 million to $3 million. Investigators uncovered Atwell’s aim to conceal ill-gotten cryptocurrency from dark web drug sales, mainly through the Blue Sky market. This cryptocurrency included 30,000 ether, initially evaluated at just $9,000 but now worth over $54 million. Krewson’s involvement was allegedly motivated by promises of a share in exchange for hiding the cryptocurrency from law enforcement.

The Prison Phone Calls

Much evidence pointing to Krewson’s involvement came from phone calls made by Atwell and Castelluzzo from prison to the Oracle employee. These calls detailed discussions about moving the cryptocurrency to safe havens, such as Malta or the Bahamas, though no final conclusion was made. In one call, Krewson conveyed concerns about the potential legal consequences and his desire to limit his exposure if law enforcement were to uncover their illegal activities.

The Fateful Raid

Despite assurances made to Atwell and Castelluzzo in regard to the security of the cryptocurrency wallets, Krewson’s involvement took a critical turn when the police raided his home in July. During the raid, Krewson provided the wallet’s password, enabling law enforcement to move all the funds to a Department of Justice-controlled wallet. This action effectively dismantled the crypto-hiding operation.

Oracle’s Involvement

LinkedIn records specified that Brian Krewson had worked for Oracle as a senior technical support engineer for several years. However, at the time of publication, the company had not replied to requests for comment in regard to Krewson’s case. The allegations against an employee of a major tech company raise questions about the company’s hiring and security protocols.

Legal Battles and Seized Funds

In a twist of fate, Castelluzzo pleaded to a Colorado court to reclaim the funds seized during the raid on Krewson’s property. He argued that the money was not obtained from criminal proceeds and belonged to him and a company called Broken Wings Holdings, which he co-ran with Krewson and Atwell for cryptocurrency trading on the Bitrix exchange. However, Castelluzzo’s attempt to regain control of the funds was unsuccessful, as the Department of Justice’s New Jersey branch announced the seizure of the assets last week.

The case of Brian Krewson, the Oracle employee with a double life, offers a gripping glimpse into the dark world of cryptocurrency and criminal partnerships. As the legal proceedings continue, questions remain about the involvement of tech companies in such cases and the extent to which they can be held responsible. The intricate web of cryptocurrency, crime, and betrayal leaves many unanswered questions, and the saga is far from over.