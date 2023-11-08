Jörg G. Bucherer: A Life of Philanthropy and Watchmaking Excellence

Jörg G. Bucherer, the Swiss billionaire who built Bucherer, one of the world’s largest luxury watch retailers, has died at the age of 87. Bucherer died on Monday in Lucerne, Switzerland, according to a statement from the company.

Bucherer was born in Lucerne in 1936 and took over the family business in 1960. Under his leadership, Bucherer grew from a small watch shop to a global luxury retailer with over 30 stores in Europe, the United States, and Asia.

In August, Bucherer sold his company to Rolex, the world’s largest watchmaker. The deal was reportedly worth billions of dollars.

Bucherer was a passionate advocate for the Swiss watch industry and a generous philanthropist. He was also a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Bucherer is survived by his wife, three children, and seven grandchildren.

A Legacy of Luxury

Jörg G. Bucherer was a visionary leader who transformed Bucherer from a small family business into a global luxury empire. He was a passionate advocate for the Swiss watch industry and a generous philanthropist. His legacy will live on for generations to come.

A Business Built on Tradition and Innovation

Bucherer was founded in 1888 by Jörg G. Bucherer’s grandfather, Carl Bucherer. The company has been in the Bucherer family ever since.

Bucherer has a long tradition of selling high-end watches and jewelry. The company is known for its expertise in Swiss watches and its commitment to providing exceptional customer service.

In recent years, Bucherer has expanded its reach by opening stores in new markets, such as the United States and China. The company has also invested in e-commerce and other digital initiatives.

A Generous Philanthropist

Jörg G. Bucherer, the Swiss watch billionaire who recently passed away, was not only a successful businessman but also a generous philanthropist who dedicated his time and resources to supporting various causes. Throughout his life, he made significant contributions to education, healthcare, the arts, and the Swiss watch industry, leaving a lasting impact on the world around him.

A Passionate Advocate for the Swiss Watch Industry

Jörg G. Bucherer was a passionate advocate for the Swiss watch industry. He was a member of the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry and served as its president from 1990 to 1992.

Bucherer was a strong believer in the quality and craftsmanship of Swiss watches. He helped to promote Swiss watches around the world and to protect the industry from counterfeiting.

A Member of the International Olympic Committee

Jörg G. Bucherer was a member of the International Olympic Committee from 1992 to 2014. He was responsible for organizing the watchmaking competitions at the Olympic Games.

Bucherer was a passionate supporter of the Olympic movement. He believed that the Olympics were a force for good in the world and that they could help to promote peace and understanding.

A Life Well Lived

Jörg G. Bucherer was a remarkable man who led an extraordinary life. He was a successful businessman, a generous philanthropist, and a passionate advocate for the Swiss watch industry. His legacy will live on for generations to come.