Brick&Bolt secured $1.5M led by Sequoia Surge

Brick&Bolt has now secured $1.5 million in the funding round of Pre-Series A led by the Sequoia India rapid scale-up program surge, with the participation from angel investors like Akash Goel, Meghna Agrawal, Navin Dhanuka and others.

The startup will now be going to use the funds to invest in enhancing the company core technology platform, expanding its business into the Tier I and Tier II cities, and growing its current team as well.

Speaking of the funding, Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-founder of Brick&Bolt, said, “The construction industry in India is poised to reach $640 billion industry in 2022, aided by government initiatives in infrastructure development and affordable housing. Through Brick&Bolt, we want to tap into this massive market, providing a platform that combines technology with transparent processes, making the construction industry organised, accessible, and seamless for both residential and commercial users.”

Founded in the year 2018, Brick&Bolt operates in the residential construction space and has more than 250 projects in the Bangalore with a roster of 250 curated contractors.

Comments

comments