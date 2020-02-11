Ola Storms Into London

The Bangalore-based ride-sharing outfit took to Twitter on Monday to announce its long awaited expansion into the United Kingdom. CEO and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal proudly revealed that the company’s services will be available in the city of London beginning 10th February 2020.

In his message, Mr. Aggarwal expressed his pride towards the international expansion of a “homegrown brand”. The company already has 25,000 drivers registered within London, with three categories ranging from Comfort, Comfort XL, and Exec classes.

A big moment for all of us @Olacabs @OlainUK as we go live in #London! As a homegrown brand, this is a transformative event for all of us. We are excited to bring a differentiated mobility experience and welcome Londoners to #RideTheChange. Read more: https://t.co/EAlHOnHCBD pic.twitter.com/XKx8brVwbT — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) February 10, 2020

Ola, in London has partnered with DriveTech, which the company says will help monitor “driver risk assessment”, as well as ensure a high standard of driving skills and knowledge is possessed by all its drivers.

What an amazing milestone in the journey for @Olacabs – so inspiring to have a ringside view and Godspeed @bhash and team working tirelessly for last 6 months to deliver a best in class experience for Londoners from @OlainUK!#RidetheChange https://t.co/6yThQrZv1j — Avnish Bajaj (@avnish) February 10, 2020

Founder of investment firm, Matrix Partners India, Avnish Bajaj, was quick to show his support for the project. Matrix Partners India, being a large shareholder of Ola Cabs, will be eagerly looking forward to the success of the new venture