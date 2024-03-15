Brighter Shores is a new free-to-play fantasy MMORPG called Fen Research, which was established by original RuneScape designer Andrew Gower. It is a cozy game that will be released later this year on PC and Mac and is described as a relaxing respite from daily life. Claimed to have taken 10 years to develop, Brighter Shores transports players to the serene seaside village of Hopeport, where they will first assume the duty of town guard. But before long, “as they learn of a greater threat across the fantastical world of Adothria,” they’ll find themselves going outside the town gates.

Players who take on one of three classes Cryoknight, Hammermage, or Guardian are expected to come across quirky characters, fascinating foes, and captivating locations while exploring the universe. These choices are meant to represent a departure from the conventional classes of mage, rogue, and warrior. Fen Research also promises other fresh and intriguing takes on the MMORPG genre, such as a purposeful move away from ‘gritty’ gaming.

Brighter Shores is available for free to play, but according to Fen Research, in place of microtransactions, there will be an all-inclusive VIP pass with more missions, experiences, and tales. In addition to the hundreds of hours of free material included in the main game, Brighter Shores will get frequent content updates after its release.

In Brighter Shores’ formal announcement, lead designer Andrew Garfield provides an explanation,

“Creating this game has been a real labor of love. At times it has felt like an insurmountably ambitious task, so it’s amazing to finally see it coming together in the way I hoped. I can’t wait to see the world full of players enjoying what we have created.”

Many Different Professions to Discover

Cooking, smithing, mining, woodworking, and tinkering are just a handful of the many occupations that the player might possibly study in the Brighter Shores reveal video. Although the precise scope of Bighter Shores’ profession system is presently unknown, if RuneScape is any guide, Gower’s modern interpretation of new vocations will be akin to a job fair.

Uncover Mysteries, Tales, and Uncharted Territory to Explore

Without adventure, fantasy cannot be fully realized, and Brighter Shores is rife with it. Brighter Shores promised intrigue, adventure, and something new around every corner, and the trailer delivered on that promise. Apart from experiencing thrilling adventures, gamers may uncover uncharted territories full of enchanted landscapes and captivating fauna, all while contributing to a continuous narrative that gradually takes shape over the course of hundreds of hours of gaming.

Additional Things You Can Learn With The Premium Pass

The Brighter Shores Premium Pass, which is now free to download, gives players access to a plethora of additional features, careers, and locations to explore. The main game is available for free play. The player-to-player feature, in particular, is exclusive to owners of the Premium Pass, so if you want to play Oldschool RuneScape, you’ll want to acquire this pass as soon as the game launches.