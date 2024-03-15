Paying taxes on a recurring basis instead of all at once at the end of the fiscal year is called advance tax, or “pay-as-you-earn” tax. Advance tax is an essential requirement for those who get a sizable portion of their income from sources other than salaries, such as capital gains, dividends, interest, or company revenue. Knowing how to pay advance taxes guarantees that tax regulations are followed and facilitates effective money management. The goal of this tutorial is to give a thorough explanation of advance tax and the procedures for paying it.

Understanding Advance Tax

Any individual with a tax burden exceeding Rs. 10,000 in a financial year, including salaried employees, professionals, self-employed individuals, enterprises, and corporates, is subject to advance tax. It assists in distributing and keeps tax liabilities from building up the tax burden across the year.

Important Aspects of Advance Tax

How to Pay Tax Advance

Estimate Revenue : Determine your projected annual revenue from all sources, such as your business or profession, capital gains, interest, rental income, and salary, for the fiscal year. Calculate Tax Due : To determine your tax due for the fiscal year, use the current tax slab rates. Take into account any exclusions and deductions that apply to you. Take TDS : Subtract tax-deducted at source (TDS) from your overall tax obligation if tax is withheld from any income. Calculate Advance Tax Payments : Throughout the fiscal year, advance tax is due in payments. The following are the payment deadlines:

By June 15th at the latest: 15% of the expected tax liability.

By September 15th at the latest: 45% of the expected tax liability less the amount of taxes paid.

By December 15th at the latest: 75% of estimated tax liability less tax already paid.

On or before 15th March: 100% of estimated tax liability less tax already paid.

Pay Now :

To pay your taxes in advance, go to the closest authorised bank and fill out the relevant challan form.

Online payments can be made by NEFT/RTGS, credit/debit cards, and net banking.

Make sure all the necessary information is entered into the challan, such as the PAN, assessment year, amount, etc.

Maintain Challan : Make sure you get the challan counterfoil as evidence of payment after making the payment. It is used as proof when assessing taxes. File Tax Returns : To reconcile any discrepancies between estimated and actual income, file your income tax return by the deadline, even after paying advance tax.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act, there are penalties for underestimating your tax burden or for failing to pay advance tax. There are fines imposed on the amount of tax remaining unpaid or underpaid.

In conclusion, paying advance taxes is not only required by law but also a wise financial move that will help you efficiently manage your tax obligations. Taxpayers can steer clear of last-minute headaches and penalties by precisely predicting their income and making installment tax payments. Complying with the regulations and having a clear understanding of the advance tax payment process promotes financial discipline and peace of mind. When in doubt, get help from a financial advisor or tax consultant to make sure tax rules are followed and to maximise tax planning techniques.