Brinton Pharmaceuticals secured Rs 10 Cr from BlackSoil Capital

Brinton Pharmaceuticals has now secured INR 10 crore as a debt funding from Mumbai based NBFC, BlackSoil Capital.

The company will be going to use the new funding for growth.

The funds secured will ensure that the company business and ethos remain strong in the light of temporary macro shocks.

BlackSoil Capital Director Ankur Bansal said, “The company’s intent is to improve its market access through its strong distribution network for which we are excited to support Brinton in such testing times and take it to its next level of growth.”