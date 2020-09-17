Infurnia secured $240,000 from a cluster of angel investors

Infurnia, a Bangalore based cloud-native architecture design software, has now secured $240000 in its latest funding round from a cluster of angel investors, which includes the Pallav Nadhani, Founder of FusionCharts.

This puts the total amount of capital secured at $1 million and valuing the startup at $7 million.

Commenting on the funding, Lovepreet Mann, Co-founder and business head, Infurnia, said,

“This funding will give us the capabilities to make inroads in the global market while strengthening our presence in the local market. The fact that we have been in the investors’ radar is a testament to the value proposition of our offerings. With this fresh round of funding, we also look at gaining insights and business perspectives from industry veterans such as Pallav Nadhani.”

“One of the main reasons to back Infurnia was its value proposition and the ability to bag reputed clients such as Pepperfry, especially during the pandemic. Its offering has the potential to scale across geographies. I look forward to working with Infurnia closely to reach new markets and increase the business figures in the coming few quarters,” added Pallav Nadhani.