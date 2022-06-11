Britain plans to investigate Apple, Google’s mobile browser dominance

This week, Britain’s competition watchdog stated it was set to investigate Apple Inc and Google’s market dominance in mobile browsers. Along with it, Apple’s restrictions on cloud gaming by the means of its app store. On Friday, June 10, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) stated that it was additionally implementing enforcement action against the app store payment practices of Google.

CMA stated how the big tech possessed an ‘effective duopoly’ on mobile ecosystems that provided them with a stranglehold on app stores, operating systems along with smartphones’ web browsers. Its CEO, Andrea Coscelli stated how considering people’s use of mobile phones, ‘Google and Apple and hold all the cards.’ This was following the publications on a particular report on mobile ecosystems.

It went on to state how 97% of all mobile web browsing in the UK in 2021 was powered by browser engines of either Apple or Google. This was in addition to Apple banning alternatives to the iPhone own browser engines. The watchdog noted how its concerns surrounded the severe limitation of the potential of rival browsers to differentiate themselves from Safari, Apple’s browser. For example, limitation in differentiating in cases of speed and functionality.

“As good as many of their services and products are, their strong grip on mobile ecosystems allows them to shut out competitors, holding back the British tech sector and limiting choice.”

In a statement, the iPhone maker stated how it made a ‘safe and trusted experience’ that users love and provided developers with a ‘great business opportunity.’ The spokesperson clearly disagreed with the reports’ allegations about Apple’s discount on investments in ‘privacy and innovation, along with user performance.

On the other hand, Google stated how it would continue to ‘engage constructively’ with the watchdog in order to explain how its approach gives rise to ‘competition and option, while making sure that consumers privacy and security are secured. It said how its Android operating system provided people and businesses with more options than other system, and how its Google Play app store has emerged as the launchpad for several apps.

Moreover, the regulator added how it is worried about Apple not giving way to the emergence of cloud gaming services. These essentially enable high quality games for streaming rather than just downloading.